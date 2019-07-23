Best Business Backpacks Android Central 2019

Though I work remotely, there are times when I need to pack up my computer and other technology to meet with clients - or potential clients - to discuss business or do a presentation. As professionals, we don't necessarily want to show up to an appointment looking like we're going on a hike! We look for a balance of style and business savvy, and that is why Nomatic is our best choice for a business backpack. This pack's big focus is design and functionality, and that is why it's the best business backpack out there. Of course, there are plenty of bags to suit your business needs, and we have them right here.

Nomatic's backpack was a huge hit on Kickstarter, and for a good reason. Tons of great features are built into this backpack for easy access, and if you need more room, the pack expands from 20L to 24L. Security isn't an issue, because Nomatic's backpack has lockable perimeter zippers to help keep your things safe from thieves. There is also a hidden RFID blocking pocket built into the back of the bag, along with reflective printed ink to help make you visible during the evening. It's an incredibly stylish backpack and very comfortable to wear for long periods. If your shoulders start to get tired, the Nomatic can be carried like a briefcase by merely unsnapping the back panel and tucking in the shoulder straps. It's the little extras that make the Nomatic backpack perfect for business and the top choice for business backpacks. With a retractable key leash (my favorite feature), hidden pockets, a roller bag sleeve, it's fantastic for travel. It's TSA friendly which makes getting through airport check-ins a lot easier and less stressful. Everything about this backpack makes it the perfect business backpack out there. It's incredibly stylish, very durable, lots of awesome compartments and ways to access your bag. Plus, it has a lifetime warranty. Pros: Able to expand from 20L to 24L

Looks incredibly stylish

Lifetime warranty Cons: It's pricey

Comes in one color

Best Overall Nomatic Backpack Business meets functionality meets fashion. Nomatic's backpack is lightweight, RFID protected, and incredibly durable. It is also the best backpack out there for business. $329 on Amazon

Best Value: KOPACK Deluxe The Kopack's Deluxe is a great all-around backpack that will let you bring everything you need for work. It's a tad bulky, but you'll still look professional, and it comes at an excellent price. The backpack has a lot of great storage space and neat little pockets to keep things like your wallet, passport, or cell phone secure from thieves. Due to its design, the backpack sits more flush to your back, which means less added stress making it pretty comfortable. The Kopack Deluxe can carry any laptops up to 17", is full of great internal compartments, and comes at a reasonable price. Pros: Plenty of pockets

Well padded

Anti-theft compartments Cons: It's bulky

Not very stylish

Heavy

Best Value KOPACK Deluxe A great backpack at a great price Where the KOPACK Deluxe lacks in style, it makes up with pockets and security. $41 on Amazon

Best Looking: Timbuk2's Parker Commuter Backpack

Timbuk2 steps up to the plate and hits a game-winning grand slam out of the ballpark with their Parker Commuter Backpack. This pack is the perfect balance between fully functional, weather-proof protection and business chic for any industry. Plus, it's incredibly professional and stylish. What is great is the Parker is a 30-liter pack, weighs 3.8 lbs, and able to hold a 15" laptop computer. You shouldn't have any problems bringing all of your work essentials, and if you need a little extra space, the Parker is expandable. The air mesh back will keep you nice and cool. If you get caught in a downpour, the Parker comes with a completely waterproof cover to keep all of your things nice and dry. Plus, it has a lifetime warranty. Pros: Very durable

Comes with a water-proof cover

Lifetime warranty Cons: Front compartment not theft-proof

Not TSA friendly

Best Looking Parker Commuter Backpack Look professional and hit the gym afterward. The Timbuk2 Parker Commuter Backpack will let you bring all of the tools necessary to conduct business without making you look like a slouch. $175 on Amazon

Best Lightweight: Douchebags Scholar Backpack

Don't let the name of this company throw you off; they make great products. The Scholar backpack is simple and very professional looking bag that weighs only 1.65lbs. To keep it lightweight, there are only three separate compartments total: two small pockets on the outside and one main compartment internally. The little pockets are great for things such as sunglasses, pens, or snacks. The internal compartment is big enough for your computer and other devices, but to make the backpack lightweight, it means some sacrifices. It's not well-padded, and it doesn't have any organizers inside. Everything is just floating around in the bag. It probably isn't the best bag for traveling, but it is perfect for a quick afternoon business meeting. Pros: Lightweight

Lots of style Cons: Lack of compartments

Not padded

Not great for travel

Best Lightweight Douchebags Scholar Backpack Very lightweight backpack with a lot of style A great looking business backpack that is simple and stylish, and is half the weight of most bags. $99 on Douchebags.com

Best Charger: The North Face Resistor

This is the backpack I've been using for work for the past year. It's not the backpack I use for client meetings (though I have), but I do use it for other parts of my job. It's perfect when I'm on the road covering events such as NY Comic Con, the Tribeca Film Festival, CES, or any other technology conference. The North Face Resistor comes with a built-in Joey charger that I use to keep my cellphone, tablet, and any other electronic charged for the entire day. You'll get about six hours of charging out of your Joey battery, and if you need to recharge, just pop it out of the backpack and plug it in. The Joey will stay charged for a couple of weeks if you don't use it. The backpack itself has plenty of pockets for snacks, keys, headphones, a change of clothes, and two water bottles. It has a pretty slick look, though it's not the most professional backpack out of the ones listed here. However, it's a great backpack for anyone in any industry. Pros: Backpack is TSA approved

Joey T55 battery can hold a charge for months

Lots of pockets Cons: The charging port falls out of its hanging loop

Shoulder straps become uncomfortable over time

Only comes in two colors