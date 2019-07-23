Best Business Backpacks Android Central 2019
Though I work remotely, there are times when I need to pack up my computer and other technology to meet with clients - or potential clients - to discuss business or do a presentation. As professionals, we don't necessarily want to show up to an appointment looking like we're going on a hike! We look for a balance of style and business savvy, and that is why Nomatic is our best choice for a business backpack. This pack's big focus is design and functionality, and that is why it's the best business backpack out there. Of course, there are plenty of bags to suit your business needs, and we have them right here.
- Best Overall: Nomatic Backpack
- Best Value: KOPACK Deluxe
- Best Looking: Parker Commuter Backpack
- Best Lightweight: Douchebags Scholar Backpack
- Best Charger: The North Face Resistor
Best Overall: Nomatic Backpack
Nomatic's backpack was a huge hit on Kickstarter, and for a good reason. Tons of great features are built into this backpack for easy access, and if you need more room, the pack expands from 20L to 24L. Security isn't an issue, because Nomatic's backpack has lockable perimeter zippers to help keep your things safe from thieves. There is also a hidden RFID blocking pocket built into the back of the bag, along with reflective printed ink to help make you visible during the evening.
It's an incredibly stylish backpack and very comfortable to wear for long periods. If your shoulders start to get tired, the Nomatic can be carried like a briefcase by merely unsnapping the back panel and tucking in the shoulder straps. It's the little extras that make the Nomatic backpack perfect for business and the top choice for business backpacks.
With a retractable key leash (my favorite feature), hidden pockets, a roller bag sleeve, it's fantastic for travel. It's TSA friendly which makes getting through airport check-ins a lot easier and less stressful. Everything about this backpack makes it the perfect business backpack out there. It's incredibly stylish, very durable, lots of awesome compartments and ways to access your bag. Plus, it has a lifetime warranty.
Pros:
- Able to expand from 20L to 24L
- Looks incredibly stylish
- Lifetime warranty
Cons:
- It's pricey
- Comes in one color
Best Overall
Nomatic Backpack
Business meets functionality meets fashion.
Nomatic's backpack is lightweight, RFID protected, and incredibly durable. It is also the best backpack out there for business.
Best Value: KOPACK Deluxe
The Kopack's Deluxe is a great all-around backpack that will let you bring everything you need for work. It's a tad bulky, but you'll still look professional, and it comes at an excellent price.
The backpack has a lot of great storage space and neat little pockets to keep things like your wallet, passport, or cell phone secure from thieves. Due to its design, the backpack sits more flush to your back, which means less added stress making it pretty comfortable. The Kopack Deluxe can carry any laptops up to 17", is full of great internal compartments, and comes at a reasonable price.
Pros:
- Plenty of pockets
- Well padded
- Anti-theft compartments
Cons:
- It's bulky
- Not very stylish
- Heavy
Best Value
KOPACK Deluxe
A great backpack at a great price
Where the KOPACK Deluxe lacks in style, it makes up with pockets and security.
Best Looking: Timbuk2's Parker Commuter Backpack
Timbuk2 steps up to the plate and hits a game-winning grand slam out of the ballpark with their Parker Commuter Backpack. This pack is the perfect balance between fully functional, weather-proof protection and business chic for any industry. Plus, it's incredibly professional and stylish.
What is great is the Parker is a 30-liter pack, weighs 3.8 lbs, and able to hold a 15" laptop computer. You shouldn't have any problems bringing all of your work essentials, and if you need a little extra space, the Parker is expandable. The air mesh back will keep you nice and cool. If you get caught in a downpour, the Parker comes with a completely waterproof cover to keep all of your things nice and dry. Plus, it has a lifetime warranty.
Pros:
- Very durable
- Comes with a water-proof cover
- Lifetime warranty
Cons:
- Front compartment not theft-proof
- Not TSA friendly
Best Looking
Parker Commuter Backpack
Look professional and hit the gym afterward.
The Timbuk2 Parker Commuter Backpack will let you bring all of the tools necessary to conduct business without making you look like a slouch.
Best Lightweight: Douchebags Scholar Backpack
Don't let the name of this company throw you off; they make great products. The Scholar backpack is simple and very professional looking bag that weighs only 1.65lbs. To keep it lightweight, there are only three separate compartments total: two small pockets on the outside and one main compartment internally. The little pockets are great for things such as sunglasses, pens, or snacks.
The internal compartment is big enough for your computer and other devices, but to make the backpack lightweight, it means some sacrifices. It's not well-padded, and it doesn't have any organizers inside. Everything is just floating around in the bag. It probably isn't the best bag for traveling, but it is perfect for a quick afternoon business meeting.
Pros:
- Lightweight
- Lots of style
Cons:
- Lack of compartments
- Not padded
- Not great for travel
Best Lightweight
Douchebags Scholar Backpack
Very lightweight backpack with a lot of style
A great looking business backpack that is simple and stylish, and is half the weight of most bags.
Best Charger: The North Face Resistor
This is the backpack I've been using for work for the past year. It's not the backpack I use for client meetings (though I have), but I do use it for other parts of my job. It's perfect when I'm on the road covering events such as NY Comic Con, the Tribeca Film Festival, CES, or any other technology conference.
The North Face Resistor comes with a built-in Joey charger that I use to keep my cellphone, tablet, and any other electronic charged for the entire day. You'll get about six hours of charging out of your Joey battery, and if you need to recharge, just pop it out of the backpack and plug it in. The Joey will stay charged for a couple of weeks if you don't use it.
The backpack itself has plenty of pockets for snacks, keys, headphones, a change of clothes, and two water bottles. It has a pretty slick look, though it's not the most professional backpack out of the ones listed here. However, it's a great backpack for anyone in any industry.
Pros:
- Backpack is TSA approved
- Joey T55 battery can hold a charge for months
- Lots of pockets
Cons:
- The charging port falls out of its hanging loop
- Shoulder straps become uncomfortable over time
- Only comes in two colors
Best Charger
The North Face Resistor
Built-in battery stays charged for months.
A bag with lots of pockets for all of your stuff and a built-in T55 Joey power bank helps to keep your phone, and other electronics charged all day long.
Bottom line
There are a lot of backpacks out there. But the one we recommend for any on-the-go business person is the Nomatic Backpack . Its unique professional design, robust functionality, and style makes it the best business pack. Plus, with plenty of storage, a retractable key ring, and it's adaptability, it's the extras that put this bag in a league of its own. The key factors here are safety, durability, and functionality - and this backpack is the perfect fit for any business venture.
