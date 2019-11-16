The Corsair K83 combines a sleek aluminum design with backlighting, a touchpad, joystick controls as well as an integrated gamepad. If you're looking to game on your Shield TV, the K83 is the default option.

Ultra slim and portable, this is a great option for typing in a dimly-lit home theater setup. The perfect combination of style and function and the best deal on our list.

One of the key features of this keyboard is the ability to quickly switch between multiple connected devices, so you can watch your favorite shows while typing comfortably on a tablet or computer.

This compact and comfortable keyboard connects via USB with a 33-foot range that's perfect for your living room. The built-in trackpad and volume controls are great, as is the battery life.

The Miiiw Bluetooth keyboard has an elegant desgin, keys that offer great tactile feedback, and seamless connectivity with several devices at once.

The NVIDIA Shield TV (2019) is a fantastic device for streaming the best movies and TV shows from your favorite streaming services — but the included remotes and gaming controllers are pretty lousy for inputting your log-in credentials or searching for content. Fortunately, there's support for wireless and Bluetooth keyboards that will make things oh so much easier!

The NVIDIA Shield TV (2019) offers native support for keyboards, so now's a great time to invest in a quality wireless keyboard for your home. The best keyboard for the NVIDIA Shield might just be the Xiaomi Miiiw Bluetooth Keyboard. It's a reliable wireless option that's well designed and you get the convenicene of switching between various devices. The battery life is rated for a year, and it works off of two AAA batteries that are included in the package.

Ultimately, which option you choose will be a matter of personal preference, but we've tried to highlight options that are compact and stylish — something that you won't mind leaving out on your living room table.

