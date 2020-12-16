Best Battery Packs for Google Pixel 5 Android Central 2020
There are a lot of battery packs out there, but not all are created equal, so you want to be sure you get the best battery pack for the Pixel 5. While you could use most any power pack to charge your phone, to get the fastest charging, you'll want to use one that supports at least 18W Power Delivery, "PD," to get the 4,080mAh battery topped off and ready to go. These are the best options for juicing up your Pixel 5 while on the go.
- Charge how you want: AUKEY Wireless Power Bank with 18W PD
- Snack-sized power: Anker PowerCore 10000 PD Redux
- Charging for days: RAVPower PD Pioneer Power Bank
- Big power, tiny package: Zendure SuperMini
- Power your adventures: BLAVOR Solar Charger Power Bank
- Bingeworthy power: AUKEY Wireless Portable Charger with Foldable Stand
Offering 10,000mAh of charging capability with 18W Power Delivery speeds with the USB-C port, you'll be able to charge your Pixel 5 almost two and half times — fast. When you don't want to bother with a cable, you can also charge wirelessly at up to 10W.
While this battery pack's overall size is small. About the size of a granola bar, it offers some big-time power. Anker has managed to put 10,000mAh of 18W Power Delivery charging capability in this package. Another benefit is that you can refill its big battery in three hours when you use a PD wall plug to recharge.
Boasting 20,000mAh battery capacity, this beast can charge up your Pixel 5 almost five times! With this battery's size, you can make even more use of it and charge your laptop too because it can kick out up to 60W of PD power. Not to worry though, it will intelligently ratchet down to the 18W Power Delivery when charging your phone to keep things safe.
Not only can this battery pack quickly recharge your Pixel 5 almost two and a half times with its 18W PD standard, but it will also fit in your jeans pocket without sticking out. That's because the Zendure SuperMini 10,000mAh pack is smaller than a credit card. Now, you can charge on the go without worrying about a bulky battery pack to carry around.
This power bank from BLAVOR may be on the bulkier side, but it makes excellent use of that size. From the charging side, it has a large 20,000mAh battery cell inside with up to 18W PD output, it's got multiple charging ports, and supports 10W Qi wireless charging. Aside from using a wall outlet to refill the bank, you can also use the built-in solar panels. The pack also has an IPX5 water-resistance rating and a flashlight when you're out exploring nature.
Never run out of power again when watching your favorite shows with this 10,000mAh charger from AUKEY. This charger features a kickstand and ledge for propping up your phone, kicking out 18W Power Delivery for wired USB-C charging and 10W output for wireless charging. Now you can binge all you want while charing and watching handsfree.
Freedom from the wall
The Google Pixel 5 took a different approach from previous-generation Pixel devices and offered a more mid-tier phone. However, Google did increase the battery size and keep the fast 18W Power Delivery charging standard. Even though the battery is larger than before, and the Pixel software does a great job at utilizing that power efficiently, the battery will need to be refilled eventually.
When you are out and about, you don't want to have to find a wall outlet and be stuck there while trying to get your Pixel 5 juiced up enough that you can finally move on. To avoid this situation, pick up the AUKEY Wireless Power Bank with 18W PD. With a 10,000mAh capacity and 18W PD, you'll be able to roam as you want without worrying about being able to charge your phone up. Plus, you can take advantage of the 10W wireless charging when you want to avoid wires altogether.
If your time away from the wall might be for days, or maybe you plan on working from your laptop as well as your phone, you may want a bit more capacity and power. This is where the RAVPower PD Pioneer Power Bank can be of benefit. Its 20,000mAh battery cell can provide plenty of recharges for a phone or laptop, but this battery pack can also kick out up to 60W PD to ensure your computer gets the power it needs to keep you going no matter where you choose to work.
