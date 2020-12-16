Best Battery Packs for Google Pixel 5 Android Central 2020

There are a lot of battery packs out there, but not all are created equal, so you want to be sure you get the best battery pack for the Pixel 5. While you could use most any power pack to charge your phone, to get the fastest charging, you'll want to use one that supports at least 18W Power Delivery, "PD," to get the 4,080mAh battery topped off and ready to go. These are the best options for juicing up your Pixel 5 while on the go.

Freedom from the wall

The Google Pixel 5 took a different approach from previous-generation Pixel devices and offered a more mid-tier phone. However, Google did increase the battery size and keep the fast 18W Power Delivery charging standard. Even though the battery is larger than before, and the Pixel software does a great job at utilizing that power efficiently, the battery will need to be refilled eventually.

When you are out and about, you don't want to have to find a wall outlet and be stuck there while trying to get your Pixel 5 juiced up enough that you can finally move on. To avoid this situation, pick up the AUKEY Wireless Power Bank with 18W PD. With a 10,000mAh capacity and 18W PD, you'll be able to roam as you want without worrying about being able to charge your phone up. Plus, you can take advantage of the 10W wireless charging when you want to avoid wires altogether.

If your time away from the wall might be for days, or maybe you plan on working from your laptop as well as your phone, you may want a bit more capacity and power. This is where the RAVPower PD Pioneer Power Bank can be of benefit. Its 20,000mAh battery cell can provide plenty of recharges for a phone or laptop, but this battery pack can also kick out up to 60W PD to ensure your computer gets the power it needs to keep you going no matter where you choose to work.