Best Samsung Galaxy S9 Accessories in 2022

Even a year after its launch, the Samsung Galaxy S9 is still an outstanding phone, from its stellar camera to a brilliant display and its almost perfect size. Whether you've already got one in your pocket, or you're debating whether to snag one now that the S10 is driving its price down, you should also think about investing in some quality accessories. Not only can these Galaxy-helpers keep your glass-backed S9 safe from the world, but they can also improve your power, storage, and everyday use.

Treat your Galaxy S9 with some new accessories

The Samsung Galaxy S9 might now reside in the shadow of the newer Galaxy S10, but it's still a fully capable phone for gaming or anything else that you do with a flagship phone in 2019. If you

You really can't go wrong with any of the recommended accessories on this list, but we always recommend putting a case on your phone and especially so if it's an older model like the S9 thats still in like new condition. Preserving it from damage at this point will help it to maintain value for a future trade-in or for reselling purposes. The Spigen Liquid Crystal is our top pick because clear cases let you still show off the S9 in full glory while protecting against scratches and cracks.

If you're running out of storage space, getting a 256GB Samsung EVO Plus microSD is a smart pickup and available for a great price.