Best Samsung Galaxy S9 Accessories in 2022
By Ara Wagoner published
Even a year after its launch, the Samsung Galaxy S9 is still an outstanding phone, from its stellar camera to a brilliant display and its almost perfect size. Whether you've already got one in your pocket, or you're debating whether to snag one now that the S10 is driving its price down, you should also think about investing in some quality accessories. Not only can these Galaxy-helpers keep your glass-backed S9 safe from the world, but they can also improve your power, storage, and everyday use.
Spigen Liquid Crystal Case
This lightweight delight lets Samsung's bold branding shine through while protecting your S9 from scuffs, smudges, and drops and adding the perfect amount of grip. Spigen's Liquid Crystal case is a breeze to apply and a year on remains quite affordable.
Samsung Alcantara Cover
This case fits your phone perfectly — as it should considering it comes straight from Samsung. Made of Alcantara, a slim but durable suede-like material that is addictively wonderful to the touch, own a stylish and grippy case that won't bulk up your lithe S9.
Otterbox Defender
Otterbox has been one of the most well-recognized brands in phone protection for as long as we can remember, and its Defender series remains the best way to REALLY protect your phone. It makes the S9 considerably thicker, sure, but the rubberized multi-layer design is built to take a beating and keep your phone looking pristine.
Whitestone Dome Glass
This wet install screen protector uses UV light to cure its adhesive for a superior grip. It's by no means cheap, but it's one that you can trust to apply well, hold well to the edges of your screen, and protect it with its life — and if it doesn't, this kit is a 2-pack!
Samsung EVO Plus 256GB
Your S9 deserves the only the best, and Samsung's highest-end card is fast, reliable, and has more storage than you'll likely need. Read and write speeds over 90MB/s mean you can store everything more quickly, including 4K video.
iOttie iON Wireless Qi Charging Pad Mini
This stylish Qi charger sports a charging zone compatible with the S9's 10W fast wireless charging. Available in 4 lovely hues — including a delicious Ruby red — iOttie's iON will look great on your office desk, night stand, or the coffee table.
AUKEY 10000mAh Power Bank with QuickCharge 3.0
Planning a long day at a convention or a weekend hike through the mountains? This sleek power bank from AUKEY is perfect for your S9 and any other technology in your life, thanks to one USB-C port with 18W Power Delivery input/output charging and two USB-A ports, including one with Qualcomm QuickCharge for your S9.
Samsung Fast Adaptive Wall Adapter Charger with 6 Ft USB-C Cable and OTG Adapter
This handy kit gives you all the USB-C charging, connecting, and data transferring tech your S9 should ever need: an official Samsung Fast Adaptive wall charger, a 6ft USB-C to USB-A cable, and even an OTG adapter should you need to plug in a keyboard or flash drive.
Bolt Smart Automatic Car Mount & Qi Charger
This mount from Lynktec features a touch-sensitive trigger to open its automatic grips, an IR sensor to close the grips once your phone is in place, and an included QC 3.0 car charger to power its Qi charging pad. It even uses the AC from the air vent it mounts on to keep your S9 cool as it uses the Bolt's fast wireless charging.
Samsung Galaxy Buds
The Galaxy Buds are Samsung's new, truly wireless earbuds that get up to six hours of battery life on a charge. They're splash-resistant, tuned by AKG, and can be adjusted to let in more or less ambient sound within the Galaxy Wearable app.
Sony WH1000XM3
The 1000XM3 headphones are a near-perfect blend of great sound quality, incredible noise canceling, and long battery life. You can filter in surrounding sounds with the press of a button, and control your music playback and volume using gestures on the right cup.
Popsockets Swappable PopGrips
This brand-new grip from PopSockets lets you swap decorative PopTops without having to remove the adhesive base, and you can remove the PopTop to minimize thickness when wireless charging. Phone grips give you extra reach and prevent joint pain from pinky-propping.
Treat your Galaxy S9 with some new accessories
The Samsung Galaxy S9 might now reside in the shadow of the newer Galaxy S10, but it's still a fully capable phone for gaming or anything else that you do with a flagship phone in 2019. If you
You really can't go wrong with any of the recommended accessories on this list, but we always recommend putting a case on your phone and especially so if it's an older model like the S9 thats still in like new condition. Preserving it from damage at this point will help it to maintain value for a future trade-in or for reselling purposes. The Spigen Liquid Crystal is our top pick because clear cases let you still show off the S9 in full glory while protecting against scratches and cracks.
If you're running out of storage space, getting a 256GB Samsung EVO Plus microSD is a smart pickup and available for a great price.
Ara Wagoner was a staff writer at Android Central. She themes phones and pokes YouTube Music with a stick. When she's not writing about cases, Chromebooks, or customization, she's wandering around Walt Disney World. If you see her without headphones, RUN. You can follow her on Twitter at @arawagco.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.