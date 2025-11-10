Not a typo — I found a Black Friday VPN deal that gives you a lifetime of security (!!) for only 30 bucks

The rumors are true: the popular brand FastestVPN is running an exclusive deal that gets you a lifetime of protection for only $30, all-in, when you use the code FUTUREBF2025 at checkout. To make the deal even sweeter, the company will also throw in two years of FastestPass password management, just for kicks.

This early Black Friday deal is only available to our readers (and those of our Future PLC sister sites), so consider it a little holiday thank you from all of us here at Android Central.

Get security for LIFE with this Black Friday deal from FastestVPN

FastestVPN may not be as popular as providers like NordVPN or ExpressVPN, but its status as an underdog means that you can get excellent security for much less than the competition. FastestVPN clearly has something to prove by running budget-friendly deals like this, but that doesn't mean that it's cutting corners.

For just 30 bucks, you'll get up to 15 device logins with access to over 100 destinations worldwide, plus malware protection, server speeds of up to 10 Gbps, ad-blocking, and AES-256 encryption for maximum security. Our sister site Tom's Guide also reviewed FastestVPN and found that live chat agents were available and quick to assist as needed. There's even a fully audited no-logs policy, so you can rest easy knowing that the provider will never store your data.

Of course, all of this doesn't necessarily mean that FastestVPN is the best VPN ever created for Android users. With just over 800 servers, FastestVPN has a relatively smaller network than some providers, and while responsive, we found that the support team didn't offer particularly detailed assistance compared to some brands.

But again, this Black Friday VPN deal offers a lifetime of service for your family, and it'll cost you less than a tank of gas. Pair that with two years of password management and a 31-day money-back guarantee, and you'll agree that this is an early holiday gift that keeps on giving.