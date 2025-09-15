India's Stuffcool made a universal plug with a difference
The ChargePlug is an all-in-one plug with built-in 20W GaN charging.
I like what Stuffcool is doing in India, and the brand does a great job with power banks and GaN chargers, with its products assembled in India. The brand's latest product is the ChargePlug, which includes dual USB-C ports alongside a USB-A port, and a universal plug.
The other side contains a 3-prong plug that's standard across India, and the idea is that you can just plug in any accessories or products that use a different plug without any additional hassle. I have dozens of lighting products, audio devices, and chargers that use the U.S.-style blade plug, and if you're in a similar boat, the ChargePlug makes it easier than ever to slot those devices into the wall outlet.
The GaN charging is just the icing on the cake. I recently started using a surge protector that has built-in USB ports, and I like how convenient it is to just run ambient lights that need just 5W USB power. The ChargePlug also meets those needs, and each USB-C port goes up to 20W over the USB PD standard, and it doubles as a good option if you've got Samsung phones — I didn't see any issues using it with the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
Outside of that, the AC outlet has all the requisite connectors, so if you're using a product with a blade plug design, UK's 3-pron design, or the Euro connector, this accommodates any configuration with ease. The plug handles AC power up to 1500W, and I didn't see any issues connecting a projector (XGIMI's Horizon S Max) to the plug and then the wall outlet.
Coming in at just ₹949, it is a good alternative to the slew of random devices on Amazon India, and the inclusion of 20W GaN charging is a definite bonus. It doesn't quite measure up as a global travel plug as it needs to be connected to an Indian wall outlet, but if you're just looking to travel locally within the country, it is a good solution.
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Harish Jonnalagadda is Android Central's Senior Editor overseeing mobile coverage. In his current role, he leads the site's coverage of Chinese phone brands, networking products, and AV gear. He has been testing phones for over a decade, and has extensive experience in mobile hardware and the global semiconductor industry. Contact him on Twitter at @chunkynerd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.