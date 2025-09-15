India's Stuffcool made a universal plug with a difference

I like what Stuffcool is doing in India, and the brand does a great job with power banks and GaN chargers, with its products assembled in India. The brand's latest product is the ChargePlug, which includes dual USB-C ports alongside a USB-A port, and a universal plug.

The other side contains a 3-prong plug that's standard across India, and the idea is that you can just plug in any accessories or products that use a different plug without any additional hassle. I have dozens of lighting products, audio devices, and chargers that use the U.S.-style blade plug, and if you're in a similar boat, the ChargePlug makes it easier than ever to slot those devices into the wall outlet.

The GaN charging is just the icing on the cake. I recently started using a surge protector that has built-in USB ports, and I like how convenient it is to just run ambient lights that need just 5W USB power. The ChargePlug also meets those needs, and each USB-C port goes up to 20W over the USB PD standard, and it doubles as a good option if you've got Samsung phones — I didn't see any issues using it with the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Outside of that, the AC outlet has all the requisite connectors, so if you're using a product with a blade plug design, UK's 3-pron design, or the Euro connector, this accommodates any configuration with ease. The plug handles AC power up to 1500W, and I didn't see any issues connecting a projector (XGIMI's Horizon S Max) to the plug and then the wall outlet.

Coming in at just ₹949, it is a good alternative to the slew of random devices on Amazon India, and the inclusion of 20W GaN charging is a definite bonus. It doesn't quite measure up as a global travel plug as it needs to be connected to an Indian wall outlet, but if you're just looking to travel locally within the country, it is a good solution.