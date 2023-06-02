Best Bluetooth keyboards for Amazon Fire Max 11 in 2023

Amazon just refreshed its lineup of affordable Fire tablets once again, bringing us an updated 11-inch device this time. The Fire Max 11 is pretty big, which makes it less portable. But that large size also has its advantages. You can get a low more work done on a bigger screen, especially since the Amazon Fire Max 11 boasts a more powerful processor.

Getting work done on a Fire tablet isn't as easy as a regular laptop or Chromebook. You can add a Bluetooth keyboard to your setup to close the gap. There are plenty of excellent little keyboards out there, but these are the best ones for your Amazon Fire Max 11.

Amazon Fire Max 11 Keyboard Case
Enjoying your Fire Max 11 tablet? Do even more with the capable little Amazon device with this first-party keyboard case. You can attach or detach the magnetic Bluetooth keyboard and the case adds a layer of protection.

Logitech K380
Logitech makes some of the best peripherals such as mice and keyboards. The Logitech K380 in particular is a fantastic accessory. This budget-friendly Bluetooth keyboard comes in five colors, works with Android tabs like the Fire Max 11, and has a 24-month battery inside.

Arteck HB030B Universal Slim Keyboard
Arteck's HB030B Universal Slim Keyboard costs a fraction of the price of the Amazon keyboard case. You get backlit keys with seven color modes and a super sleek profile. This miniature keyboard is universally compatible with various platforms, including Android.

iClever BK08 Foldable Keyboard
The clever iClever BK08 Foldable Keyboard comes in two shades, silver and black. You can easily stash it in your bag along with the Amazon Fire Max 11 because it's so compact. The keys and keypad fold neatly into three squares.

UBOTIE Portable Colorful Bluetooth Keyboard
The UBOTIE Portable Colorful Bluetooth Keyboard has a retro vibe to it. You get 84 keys, a very portable form factor, and support for various devices and Android tablets such as the Fire Max 11. There are 11 different designs, all of which are fun and feature round keys.

Acolarid Ultra-Slim Rechargeable Bluetooth Keyboard and Mouse
This keyboard and mouse bundle from Acolarid comes in black, green, and pink. Both Fire max 11 peripherals are super slim, lightweight, and portable. This duo doesn't cost much either, which is a big upside when buying it.

Since the Amazon Fire Max 11 uses Fire OS based on Android, it's pretty simple to connect and use any Android keyboard with it. You can even pair a mouse to the Fire tablet if you want. There are plenty of Bluetooth keyboards that work well with this Google Pixel Tablet adversary, but the first-party Amazon Fire Max 11 Keyboard Case obvious choice.

Like any excellent Fire Max 11 case, the Keyboard Case is versatile and protective. It has a magnetic detachable keyboard that works seamlessly with the Amazon Fire tablet and you can store it with the tab. The only downside to this accessory is that it costs a pretty penny. When buying such a cheap Android tablet, no one wants to spend anywhere near $100 on a simple add-on.

If you want something ultra-portable that also adds a trackpad, try the iClever BK08 Foldable Keyboard for size. This Bluetooth keyboard literally folds into three pieces and can slip into your pocket. It's a little pricy, but the high-quality build and compact size make it well worth it.

After you've selected a nice keyboard and case for your Fire tablet, there's one last thing to take care of. Make sure you pick a decent screen protector for your Fire Max 11.