Nothing teased a new Super Mic for the Ear 3, likely tied to the Talk button.

A preview showed the Talk button front and center, but its exact purpose is still under wraps.

The teaser image hints at voice-focused features, with a cryptic line suggesting improved call clarity.

Ahead of the official launch, Nothing has teased the Ear 3's "Super Mic" feature. This might finally be the answer to what that rumored "Talk" button actually does.

Late last week, Nothing revealed an Ear 3 preview highlighting a Talk button but offered no clues about what it does.

In classic Nothing fashion, the company teased the Super Mic feature on X with an image of a woman appearing to speak into an open Ear 3 case while wearing the earbuds.

True to its marketing style, Nothing shared the image alongside a cryptic line: "Ear (3) with Super Mic. Now they can hear you,” hinting at a big boost to voice clarity.

(Image credit: Nothing / X)

The image shows the woman's thumb resting on the Talk button, but the Super Mic isn’t visible since it’s on the opposite side of the case.

A mic grill on the case suggests the Super Mic is built-in. The real question is whether the earbuds still have their own mics, or if all the audio input is handled by the case itself.

Fixing a flaw

Nothing says the Super Mic will keep voices clear “on calls, anywhere,” aiming to fix the mic problems that dogged the Ear 2. Whether it truly solves them still needs real-world testing.

GSMArena suspects the Talk button might double as a push-to-talk trigger for a walkie-talkie mode. If so, how it ties into software and supported apps is still a mystery, and answers should land with the Ear 3 reveal tomorrow, September 18.

Nothing’s Ear 3 sticks with the brand’s iconic transparent style, but the charging case has been overhauled, now sporting a Super Mic and a Talk button that set it well apart from the last model.

Furthermore, a revamped metal antenna gives the earbuds a slimmer form factor without sacrificing wireless performance.