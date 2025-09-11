Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Nothing Ear 3 keeps a similar transparent stem design with white ear tips.

The case features a new “Talk” button and a “Super Mic” near the USB-C port.

Nothing uses 100% anodised recycled aluminium for improved durability.

Ahead of the release on September 18, 2025, Nothing has officially showcased its upcoming wireless earbuds, the Nothing Ear 3, giving us our first look at the design and even a sneak peek at one of the features.

From the first look at the teaser shared, it appears that Nothing is going for a similar look for the Ear 3 to what we've already seen with previous generations. You have a similar design with a stem style and earbuds with white ear tips and a transparent-looking stem with silver finishes inside.

The case also looks similar to what we have seen before, with a new silver finish for the bottom and a transparent lid, like previous designs. However, this is where things get interesting.

Nothing's case gets more functional

18th September 📆Nothing ear (3) pic.twitter.com/NvHbWXVQpnSeptember 11, 2025

The teaser shows a new "Talk" button right up front in the earbuds' case. The USB-C port on the right also seems to have a new microphone and/or speaker next to it.

Nothing hasn't gone into details, but in a community post, the company calls this a "Super Mic." It's unclear what the new "Talk" button does, but we expect it relates to talking to an AI chatbot directly through the earbuds' case.

Another new detail about the case is that Nothing has used "100% anodised recycled aluminium," which the company says provides improved durability and a premium finish. In addition, the company says it has refined the earbuds’ design by minimizing clearance between components and has also "reengineered the metal antenna to a flat finish and controlled its thickness to just 0.35 mm."

The company hasn't revealed new features or full specs yet, based on past launches, it's likely we'll see more details ahead of launch. Pricing and availability details are likely to be announced at the official launch on September 18, 2025.