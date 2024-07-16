I love that my favorite Marshall speaker deal is back!

The Marshall Emberton II fell to a too-good-to-be-true price last holiday season. I'm over the moon that Prime Day 2024 has brought back my favorite Black Friday & Cyber Monday deal from last year. You can score 29% off the Marshall Emberton II on Amazon but only until the sale lasts.

As I said before, I have reviewed the awesome Marshall Emberton II Bluetooth speaker. This high-end audio device sounds better than anything I have ever used that is this size. In fact, it's very hard to believe that such a tiny speaker is capable of producing such fine-tuned audio. Once again, I am beyond ecstatic that it is currently on sale.

Marshall Emberton II: $169.99 $119.99 at Amazon Enjoy rich, upper-tier sound on the go with the Marshall Emberton II. This superior Bluetooth speaker usually costs nearer to the $200 mark, but that's not the case right now thanks to this epic Prime Day deal.

✅Recommended if: you want portability, high-quality audio, and robust water and dustproofing.

❌Skip this deal if: you want something with a handle or strap.

The Emberton II improves on the last-gen Emberton in all the best ways, but it doesn't discard any of the things that made its predecessor so popular. This tiny little Bluetooth speaker from Marshall is highly portable because of its compact size. You don't have to worry about using it outdoors either, because the Emberton II speaker has an IP67 water and dust-proof rating. There's a companion app with an equalizer to tweak the sound, but you probably won't need it much anyway because this speaker sounds phenomenal out of the box. It's a great portable audio solution in a luxurious body.

You can easily grab two of these excellent speakers from Marshall because they're so cheap with this Prime Day deal. Since the Emberton II supports stereo pairing with Stack Mode, it'll double the fun and deliver synchronized audio that sounds sublime. The leather finish and metal knob look and feel uber premium, and the battery life is really great too. Plus, you even get fast charging via USB-C for quick power on the go. And yes, Marshall includes a Type-C cable in the box.