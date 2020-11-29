If you've taken advantage of all the great Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales to score an awesome new 4K TV, then you're going to want to maximize your entertainment experience with some great add-ons. Here are the best accessories that we've rounded up to make the most out of your new TV, so you can fully immerse yourself in that holiday movie marathon or get to gaming on your new PS5.
- : Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | $20 off at various retailers
- : Chromecast with Google TV | $20 off at various retailers
- : TaoTronics Soundbar | $25 off at Amazon
- : Philips Hue Play LIght Bar Starter Kit | $150 at Amazon
- : JOTO Cable Management Sleeve | $4 off at Amazon
- : PERLESMITH TV Wall Mount Bracket | Save $10 at Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | $20 off at various retailers
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is our pick for the top Fire TV streaming device. It plugs into the HDMI port to hide behind your TV, but it still brings you the best of Amazon's Fire OS. The included remote is one of our favorites and gives you Alexa access at the push of a button.
Chromecast with Google TV | $20 off at various retailers
The new Chromecast with Google TV just might be the best streaming device of 2020. It brings a great remote to the Chromecast experience, and the new Google TV UI is one of the slickest we've seen. This is a great platform from which to navigate your new 4K TV.
TaoTronics Soundbar | $25 off at Amazon
Taotronics is a brand that is really starting to catch fire here in the U.S., and its true wireless earbuds and headphones are already some of our favorite affordable wearables. They've really knocked it out of the park with the Three Equalizer Mode soundbar, which will bring all the amazing sounds up to par with the perfect picture you'll be experiencing on your new 4K TV. Don't forget to click the online coupon to save an additional $5!
Philips Hue Play LIght Bar Starter Kit | $150 at Amazon
Philips Hue is the top name in smart lighting, and your 4K TV setup just wouldn't be complete without some fun illumination products. These light bars can be synched to your audio and can be controlled via your favorite voice assistant when paired with the included Hue Bridge hub.
JOTO Cable Management Sleeve | $4 off at Amazon
The biggest pain of replacing old electronics and setting up new devices is dealing with the rat's nest of cords and cables. Better manage your cable situation with one of these JOTO sleeves. They can bind all of your cables together neatly and tuck them away behind a black sleeve.
PERLESMITH TV Wall Mount Bracket | Save $10 at Amazon
In our opinion, the best way to display that gorgeous new 4K TV is by hanging it up on the wall. But don't skimp on the bracket mount; make sure you get one that is capable of holding up your prized possession. This one from Perlesmith can accommodate up to a 90-inch TV! Just don't forget to click the online coupon to save an additional $10!
