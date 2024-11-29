Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra deal is making Amazon look bad — score up to $515 OFF the smartwatch before Black Friday ends!

When shopping for Black Friday smartwatch deals, many folks go straight to sites like Amazon and Best Buy to find their savings — until now. Samsung is challenging the competition by launching some incredible Black Friday deals of its own, such as this offer that drops over $215 off the new Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The deal matches Amazon's current record-low pricing, but Samsung is sweetening the offer by throwing in up to $300 of trade-in credit, just for kicks. Play your cards right and you could get this top-rated smartwatch for as little as $134.29!

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is easily one of the best Android smartwatches released in 2024, with excellent battery life, a rugged titanium construction, and all of the best health and fitness tracking software that Samsung has to offer. The biggest problem we had with the watch was its steep price tag, but thanks to this Black Friday deal, it's no longer an issue.

Samsung's Black Friday sale is turning up the heat

Trade-in deals may be a hard sell for some people, but it's worth noting that Samsung is being particularly generous with this offer. Older Samsung watches like the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will give you the full $300 of trade-in credit, while models dating back to the Galaxy Watch 3 will earn you a straight $200 off.

If you prefer sleeker designs, check out the Galaxy Watch 7 for an exceptional wearable experience — after all, Samsung is also dropping nearly $100 off that watch — but if you've been waiting for the right time to grab the Galaxy Watch Ultra, you've found it.