How to Watch Love Island UK in the US and beyond: a streaming guide

Summer is here and the new islanders have arrived at the villa, which means it's finally time to watch Love Island UK season 8. The massively popular ITV dating show is back for another season, with eleven new 20-somethings who will be coupled up to compete for a chance to win $50,000. Although a US version of the reality show does exist, nothing quite compares to the original, so we're here to tell you how you can stream the eighth season from wherever you are. Plus we'll share a little info on the contestants, all of whom apparently need the prize money to expand their wardrobe beyond swimsuits.

Fans in the UK are lucky enough to watch the new episodes for free as they air on ITV2, while folks living elsewhere will need to wait until the new season is released on a streaming service in their country. If you're a UK citizen who's travelling when the episodes drop, you can also access the ITV Hub through a VPN service like ExpressVPN. New episodes will air every weeknight and Sundays, with Saturday nights being dedicated to unseen footage from previous episodes.

The eleven islanders featured this season include the overly confident business owner Davide Sanclimenti, tattooed fishmonger Luca Bish, and — the show's first-ever deaf contestant — model and dancer Tasha Ghouri. Keep reading for a complete look at the lineup, plus more info and links to stream the dating show.

How to watch Love Island in the UK

(opens in new tab) ITV2 and the ITV Hub | Free for UK residents (opens in new tab) If you live in the United Kingdom, you're in luck. UK residents can watch new episodes of Love Island as they air on the channel ITV2 or stream the action on the ITV Hub for FREE. The eighth season launches today (June 6th) at 9pm BST / 4pm ET.

How to watch Love Island in the US

(opens in new tab) Hulu |Starting at $6.99/month (opens in new tab) As with previous seasons, the eighth season of Love Island UK is expected to be added to the Hulu library at some point, we just don't know when. If past seasons are any indication, however, new episodes will be added once the current season has wrapped up. In the meantime, you can use Hulu to check out the American version of Love Island or other reality shows like The Kardashians. If you're thinking about signing up for Hulu, we'd also recommend looking into the Disney Bundle, which comes with access to Hulu, ESPN Plus, and Disney Plus for just $13.99/ month (opens in new tab).

How to watch Love Island from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN | Try it risk-free for 30 days, then $6.67/month (opens in new tab) UK residents who happen to be travelling when the new season drops can get around geo-blocks and log into their ITV Hub account using a VPN. We called it the best VPN (opens in new tab) around so we obviously recommend ExpressVPN, but most options should be able to get the job done. ExpressVPN is also offering a 30-day trial that lets you try out the service with zero risk, just remember to set your home country to the UK so you can access ITV.

Love Island UK Season 8 contestants

Name Age Occupation Amber Beckford 24 Nanny Luca Bish 23 Fishmonger Ikenna Ekwonna 23 Pharmaceutical salesperson Tasha Ghouri 23 Model/Dancer Dami Hope 26 Microbiologist Andrew Le Page 27 Real estate agent Liam Llewellyn 22 Student Gemma Owen 19 Dressage rider Indiyah Polack 23 Hotel waitress Davide Sanclimenti 27 Business owner Paige Thorne 24 Paramedic

Like we said above, Love Island UK season 8 isn't available on Hulu just yet, but if you're still interested in learning about the service, check out our complete Hulu and Hulu Live TV guide to see if it's a good fit.