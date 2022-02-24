Sony's upcoming rumored "Spartacus" gaming service could have three subscription tiers, with the most expensive option capping out at $16 per month.

According to a new report from GamesBeat's Jeff Grubb, Sony is in fact planning for Spartacus to have three tiers, in line with prior reports. The first tier would be $10 a month and essentially replace PlayStation Plus, offering free monthly games and discounts.

The second tier would be $13 a month and throws in a catalogue of games. Finally, at $16 a month, the third and final tier would provide trials of newer games, game streaming and a library of "classic" games. Right now, Sony isn't planning to offer any day one releases from PlayStation Studios, marking the biggest difference between this planned overhaul and Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass.

The report also states that Sony intends to move this new service into testing sometime in the next few weeks, meaning official news could be imminent. The company recently launched Guerrilla Games' Horizon Forbidden West for PS4 and PS5, and is preparing for the upcoming launch of Gran Turismo 7.