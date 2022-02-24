Ps5 Logo And DualsenseSource: Jennifer Locke / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Back in December 2021, we learned that Sony is possibly planning a new game subscription service, codenamed Spartacus.
  • A new report indicates that Spartacus will have three tiers, with $10, $13 and $16 monthly options.
  • The basic tier is stated to replace PlayStation Plus, while the most expensive tier adds in game trials, streaming and classic games.

Sony's upcoming rumored "Spartacus" gaming service could have three subscription tiers, with the most expensive option capping out at $16 per month.

According to a new report from GamesBeat's Jeff Grubb, Sony is in fact planning for Spartacus to have three tiers, in line with prior reports. The first tier would be $10 a month and essentially replace PlayStation Plus, offering free monthly games and discounts.

The second tier would be $13 a month and throws in a catalogue of games. Finally, at $16 a month, the third and final tier would provide trials of newer games, game streaming and a library of "classic" games. Right now, Sony isn't planning to offer any day one releases from PlayStation Studios, marking the biggest difference between this planned overhaul and Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass.

The report also states that Sony intends to move this new service into testing sometime in the next few weeks, meaning official news could be imminent. The company recently launched Guerrilla Games' Horizon Forbidden West for PS4 and PS5, and is preparing for the upcoming launch of Gran Turismo 7.

Load up

Playstation Store Gift Card

PlayStation Store Gift Card

Grab and save up

PlayStation gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes, and more on the PlayStation Store. It's also perfect for grabbing some PS5 games, even if you don't have the console yet.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Here's some of the best stands to pick up for the PS5
a secure hold

Here's some of the best stands to pick up for the PS5

Although the PS5 does come with its own case, many other options exist for those looking to get more out of their space, so with that in mind, we've tried to find some of the very best stands available for the console.