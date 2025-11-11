What you need to know

A new leak claims the Galaxy S26 Ultra might feature a noticeably larger 4mm front camera hole — the biggest Infinity-O cutout ever on a Samsung Ultra model.

The larger punch-hole reportedly makes room for a wider 85° field of view (up from 80°), letting users capture more in each selfie.

The 3x zoom lens might switch to a new 12MP ISOCELL S5K3LD sensor, which is smaller than before.

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra has been one of the company’s most talked-about upcoming flagships in recent times, and not entirely for the reasons fans might expect. A new leak suggests Samsung is reworking parts of the phone’s design, particularly the front camera, but not necessarily in a way everyone will cheer for.

The latest rumored change is a larger front-facing camera cutout, possibly about 4mm wide, according to leaker @UniverseIce on X. If true, this would be the largest Infinity-O hole ever on a Samsung Ultra model, as SamMobile points out.

As per the leaker, the change is supposedly meant to accommodate a wider field of view, increasing from about 80 degrees on the Galaxy S25 Ultra to roughly 85 degrees. In theory, that means you’ll be able to fit even more into your selfies or group shots without stretching your arm as far.

(Image credit: @UniverseIce / X)

On the other hand, the actual front camera hardware might not see any real upgrades. The resolution and sensor could stay the same as before, meaning you’ll get a wider frame but not necessarily a better image overall.

This change shows a curious change to Samsung’s design approach. For years, Samsung has made its punch-hole cameras smaller to create a more immersive display. Now, the Galaxy S26 Ultra might be moving in the opposite direction.

Rear camera tweaks

For the rear cameras, Samsung seems to be making small improvements instead of big changes. The S26 Ultra is said to retain the same 200MP main camera and 50MP ultra-wide lens as the S25 Ultra.

The telephoto system might change a bit, with the 3x telephoto lens possibly using a new 12MP ISOCELL S5K3LD sensor instead of the older IMX754, as per the same tipster. While this sounds like an upgrade, the new sensor is actually smaller at 1/3.94" compared to 1/3.52", which could slightly reduce how much light it captures.

The 5x periscope zoom could get a wider aperture, changing from f/3.4 to f/2.9, which should help with low-light photos. There are also rumors about a new APV video codec that might make videos more efficient and higher quality, but this is still unconfirmed.

An earlier rumor claims the Galaxy S26 Ultra may look slimmer and include Qi2 wireless charging, but the larger Infinity-O cutout will likely be more noticeable. Samsung usually prefers symmetry and minimalism in its designs, so some people might see this larger punch-hole as a negative move.