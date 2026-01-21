Honor just outpaced every top Chinese Android brand in global growth

What you need to know

Honor moved away from ultra-cheap phones and posting the fastest international shipment growth among top global brands.

Overseas shipments jumped about 55% year over year in the first three quarters of 2025, putting Honor ahead of every other top-10 smartphone vendor.

The $300–$499 segment accounted for roughly 23% of Honor's overseas shipments — the highest share among major Chinese brands.

Honor changed its approach to overseas business in 2025. While many Chinese smartphone brands are still competing hard in the low-cost market, Honor updated its global strategy and recorded the fastest overseas shipment growth among the world’s top vendors.

Global research firm Omdia reports that Honor's international shipments rose about 55% year over year in the first three quarters of 2025. This was the best overseas performance among the world’s top 10 Android smartphone brands.

Five years ago, overseas markets made up less than 10% of Honor’s global sales. By the third quarter of 2025, they were close to half. International business has become a main growth driver, focused on higher price ranges, better channel control, and strategies tailored to each region.