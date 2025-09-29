The best Prime Day Google Pixel deals - how to prepare for Amazon's big sale

The next Amazon Prime Day launches on October 7th, but Google fans don't need to wait to score some great deals on Pixel tech. Whether you want the AI-boosted Google Pixel 10 or a versatile Pixel tablet, I've dropped all of the best early Prime Day Google Pixel deals into this guide.

Sure, these aren't the record-smashing straight discounts that I'm expecting to see during the sale next week, but they're nevertheless solid offers that are making some of my most beloved devices dirt cheap (or even free). The deals are particularly impressive for folks who are willing to upgrade their wireless service or trade in an old or broken phone.

The offers are certainly going to get better during Big Deal Days on October 7th and 8th, but if you don't want to wait, keep reading for all of my favorite Google Pixel deals on the web today.

Prime Day Google Pixel deals

Google Pixel 10 128GB: $799 FREE with most plans at T-Mobile The Google Pixel 10 is a beast of AI technology, with a gorgeous display and a snappy processor to match. Buy the flagship from T-Mobile with a new line on nearly any data plan and the Big Three carrier will give you $799.99 back. That's enough to cover the full price of the phone! 💰Buy now or wait? ✅Buy now (if eligible) Read more ▼

Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm): $399.99 $249.99 at Walmart The Pixel Watch 4 hits store shelves on October 9th, but you can grab last year's 45mm model with a whopping $150 discount if you order from Walmart today. This is already the biggest discount that the Pixel Watch 3 has ever received, but it's sure to last through Prime Day if you'd rather wait and see what happens. If not, you can rest easy knowing you're getting one of the best smartwatch deals on the web today. 💰Buy now or wait? 🤷‍♂️Could go either way Read more ▼

Google Pixel 9 128GB: $799 $399, plus 50% off one year of Unlimited at Mint Mobile The Google Pixel 9 is technically a last-gen smartphone, but it's still chockful of great hardware and AI smarts. Buy the phone from Mint Mobile with one year of the Unlimited plan and you'll get 50% off BOTH the smartphone and the wireless. Mint is apparently ending the 50% off wireless deal pretty soon, so I wouldn't wait if you're interested. 💰Buy now or wait? ✅Buy now (if eligible) Read more ▼

Google Pixel Tablet 128GB: $399.99 $329.99 at Amazon If you're cool buying from a third-party seller, Amazon is slashing up to 17% off the versatile Google Pixel Tablet ahead of the big sale. That said, the Pixel Tablet is almost certain to receive a better price drop once Prime Day begins in earnest, so I'd only take advantage of this deal if you're eager to receive the new device ASAP. 💰Buy now or wait? 🚫Wait for Prime Day Read more ▼

Google Pixel 10 Pro 128GB: $999.99 FREE with Unlimited Ultimate plan at Verizon The Google Pixel 10 Pro is an outstanding flagship phone with excellent performance, great cameras, and all of the latest AI-boosted software features. Buy the phone with a new line on the Unlimited Ultimate or Unlimited Plus plan and you'll get $1,000 back over 36 months. That could make the Pixel 10 Pro completely free, no trade-in required! 💰Buy now or wait? ✅Buy now (if eligible) Read more ▼

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: $229 $179 at Amazon Need a new pair of wireless earbuds? The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are the perfect companion to your other Google devices, with excellent noise cancellation, customizable EQ settings, and seamless Gemini AI integration. Buy the Buds Pro 2 from Amazon today and you'll score a nice 22% off your purchase, although I'd probably wait and see what Big Deal Days has to offer — I've seen these buds drop to as low as $160. 💰Buy now or wait? 🚫Wait for Prime Day Read more ▼

Prime Day FAQ

When is the next Prime Day?

The next Amazon Prime Day - officially called Big Deal Days - is scheduled for October 7th and 8th. This members-only sale event is expected to showcase some of the best tech deals of the year, but take note: unlike last July's four-day Prime Day, this sale is only set to run for 48 hours.

What Google Pixel deals should I look for during Prime Day?

Prime Day generally showcases the best discounts on newer devices while ignoring most last-gen stuff. This means you should expect to see a ton of great deals on the Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL. It's also worth mentioning that the Google Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel 10 Pro Fold are scheduled for release on October 9th (one day after the sale ends), so we could see some updated incentives to preorder.

Do I need to be a Prime member to shop during Big Deal Days?

Yes! Like all Prime Day sale events, Big Deal Days is exclusive to Prime members. If you haven't joined yet, you can sign up for the 30-day free trial to enjoy all of the benefits of a membership without paying a cent.

Alternatively, if you'd simply rather not shop at Amazon, be aware that the retailer's biggest competitors - such as Best Buy and Walmart - are expected to launch their own rival sale events at the same time. These stores typically match Amazon's prices without requiring any sort of membership.