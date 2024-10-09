Don't hit 'checkout' until you check out this Prime Day deal on my favorite Samsung phone of 2024

As Prime Day comes to an end, I'm here to remind you that one of Samsung's best phones this year is on sale, and currently costs less than the normal retail price of the regular Galaxy S24. And while you could go for the arguably better (and more expensive) Galaxy S24 Ultra, your money is probably better spent on this Prime Day deal instead.

The Galaxy S24 Plus normally retails for $999, which is fairly standard for a flagship of this caliber. Not everyone is willing to drop a note on the phone, so this 25% discount should make it a little easier to consider this powerhouse of a phone, bringing the phone down to $749.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: $999.99 $749.99 at Amazon The Galaxy S24 Plus is a great all-around phone with a large display, superb 50MP camera, and all-day battery life. At 25% off, you can spend less on this phone than you normally would on the smallest Galaxy 24, but the deal won't last long.

See all the October Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India

Why do I like the Galaxy S24 Plus so much? The design is giving iPhone, the cameras are giving Pixel, and the battery life is giving Energizer. Many people consider the Galaxy S24 Ultra to be a bit overkill, while the Galaxy S24 is too small and features some fairly low-end specs. The Galaxy S24 Plus is the Goldilocks flagship.

It comes with a great 50MP triple camera system, and the display is large and vibrant, which is ideal for content. It comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of RAM, so you have plenty of storage for content and memory for juggling apps and utilizing on-device AI features à la Galaxy AI. And with a nearly 5,000mAh battery and 45W charging support, battery life will rarely be an issue.

All this is normally less than the surprisingly more expensive Galaxy Z Flip 6, and even now, with the Z Flip 6 Prime Day discount, the Galaxy S24 Plus is still the better deal.

✅Recommended if: You want a flagship phone with a large display, great battery life, and access to the latest AI features from Google and Samsung.

❌Skip this deal if: You don't like large phones or you want a built-in stylus pen.

Amazon's October Prime Day is still going strong, but the deals won't last much longer. There are also plenty of other deals on Android phones that you should also check out before you hit "check out."