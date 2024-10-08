Listen up! The uber-premium Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is 25% OFF during Prime Big Deal Days

Even though there are numerous flagship Android phones in the market, Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra continues to be in a class of its own. It's a device that has just about every feature you could possibly think of, and if you've been planning to get one, we have good news. During Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale, you can buy the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra for $1,065.58, which translates to a sweet 25% discount over the $1,419.99 that the smartphone usually retails for.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB: $1,419.99 $1,065.58 at Amazon Available at 25% off during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a top-tier Android phone with great cameras, S Pen support, and more. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and 12GB of RAM, the Galaxy S24 Ultra can power its way through the heaviest of workflows without breaking a sweat. The front is home to a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel that comes with an anti-reflective coating, and the quad-lens rear camera system is hands down the best you can find on any smartphone. Other notable features include class-leading software support, IP68 rating, and fast wired and wireless charging.

✅Recommended if: you want a top-of-the-line Android smartphone with fantastic build quality, great performance, amazing cameras, and long software support.

❌Skip this deal if: you want a smartphone that's comfortable for one-handed use, and couldn't care less about S Pen, AI-based tools, and things like that.

Loaded to the gills with a wide range of powerhouse features, Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra represents the finest the world of Android (currently) has to offer. If you simply want a smartphone that has it all and money is object, this is the answer.

Up front, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch LTPO Dynamic AMOLED screen that looks absolutely stunning, while also having an anti-reflective coating to reduce glare. The front and the back panel are shielded with Corning's Gorilla Armor, and the titanium frame allows for improved durability. Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and it's helped by 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. You get Android 14 (with One UI 6.1) out of the box, and the guarantee of up to seven years of OS and security updates. It's a truly a future-proof smartphone that you'll be able to use for a very long time, as long as you get a case and a screen protector to keep it safe.

Among the best Android camera phones out there, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra packs a versatile quad-lens primary camera setup with a 200MP wide-angle sensor, a 12MP ultrawide unit, a 10MP telephoto lens (3x optical zoom), and a 50MP periscope telephoto module (5x optical zoom). As you'd expect from a device this high-end, all modern connectivity and I/O options such as Wi-Fi 7, multi-band 5G, NFC, USB-C 3.2, and even Wireless DeX are supported. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Even with all this goodness, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is far from perfect. It's a huge smartphone that's impossible to use with one hand, and not everyone can (or wants to) shell out a fortune over a mobile device. However, if you don't care about all that, there really isn't anything better.