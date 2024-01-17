Best Galaxy S24 Ultra screen protectors 2024

Sturdy screen protectors can be made of glass or plastic. The best Galaxy S24 Ultra screen protectors come in both materials and are available at varying price ranges. Unlike S24 Ultra cases, you can easily score a scratch-proof screen guard for less than $10. Of course, something that has fancy features like UV curing will cost you more, but that doesn't discredit the value of the cheaper options.

So, whether you want multiple S24 Ultra screen guards for the cheapest possible price or you're on the hunt for the most high-end screen protector, here are the best picks.

Slap on these robust Galaxy S24 Ultra screen protectors

Staff pick IMBZBK 3 Pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra View at Amazon View at Amazon Best overall IMBZBK provides the all-around best screen protection for Samsung phones. This three-pack of tempered glass screen guards for the Galaxy S24 Ultra is extremely cheap, case-friendly, and comes with an installation frame. You get three notch-less tempered glass units for the display and three more to cover the camera lenses. FANGTIAN 4-Pack for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Screen Protector Film View at Amazon Best film FANGTIAN provides a good option for those who don't want glass on their S24 Ultra. This set of four PET films heals from minor scratches over time and bends to cover the slightly curved edges of the device. There's an alignment frame in the box. Whitestone DOME GLASS Galaxy S24 Ultra UV Lamp Tempered Glass View at Amazon Best UV-cured A UV-cured tempered glass protector like the Whitestone DOME GLASS seals the screen protector in place, improving the level of durability and protection. This set costs a pretty penny, but it's one of the most robust options to preserve your S24 Ultra's display. JETech Full Coverage Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra View at Amazon Best on a budget JETech goes easy on your wallet with its Full Coverage Screen Protector for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. There are three case-friendly tempered glass screen guards in the package, as well as an installation tool. Each unit is oleophobic and hydrophobic, repelling liquids and solids alike. TORRAS Top-Notch Diamond Shield for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra View at Amazon Best for self-installation TORRAS is more famous for its phone cases, but the brand has rolled out screen protectors as well now. The Top-Notch Diamond Shield promises military-grade protection from its high-quality 9H tempered glass. You get two screen guards and a comprehensive installation frame. JETech Camera Lens Protector for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra View at Amazon Best camera protector Don't neglect your Galaxy S24 Ultra's cameras while you're hunting for screen guards. The JETech Camera Lens Protector gives you a set of five tempered glass lens protectors that are perfect for the S24 Ultra. You can choose from Titanium, Black, or Colorful metal accents.

These are the best darn screen protectors for your S24 Ultra

Samsung went ahead and upgraded the gigantic 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel on the S24 Ultra. The new and improved screen has a much better variable refresh rate, it gets a lot brighter, and it has slightly less curved edges compared to the S23 Ultra.

Needless to say, this much screen real estate should be protected well. You're far more likely to scratch, crack, or bump the S24 Ultra because of its large stature. Thus, getting one of the best Galaxy S24 Ultra screen protectors is a necessity.

Unsurprisingly, IMBZBK continues to be our number-one pick when it comes to the best S24 Ultra screen guards. Whether you look at the price or the quality of the product, the IMBZBK 3-Pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector is your best bet. It can easily be installed at home thanks to the frame, there are three sets of glass protectors for the display and lenses each, and you don't have to worry about using cases or touch sensitivity.

If you're not a fan of tempered glass, try opting for a film or UV-cured protector instead. The FANGTIAN 4-Pack for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Screen Protector Film includes four dust, water, and oil-repellant PET films that can self-heal from minor abrasions. There's a waterdrop notch for the front camera and FANGTIAN includes an alignment tool too.

For UV-sealed screen protection, Whitestone DOME GLASS is the best in the biz. You get two Galaxy S24 Ultra screen protectors as well as all the necessary UV curing tools in the kit. The quality is undoubtedly great, but the price might hold you back from getting one for your Samsung phone.