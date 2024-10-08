This Galaxy Z Flip 6 Prime Day deal makes it MUCH easier for me to recommend

When it comes to foldable phones, flip phones are often the top sellers because they're more compact, they trigger a sense of nostalgia, and—most importantly— they're cheaper. Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 hits the first two points, but the phone is $100 more expensive than its predecessors, which made it a little hard for me to recommend over its competitors. However, with this pretty great October Prime Day deal, I can finally recommend the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

At $1099, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is priced at a premium over flagship flip phones. This 23% discount brings it down to just $849, giving you $250 off without the need for a trade-in. This deal is available for all major color options at 256GB, although you can also get the 512GB variant for 26% off, which still costs less than $999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: $1099 $849 at Amazon Samsung's best flip phone is making its Prime Day debut with a massive discount that brings this powerful device down to its lowest price yet. This 23% discount is one you don't want to miss out on because we don't know when this Galaxy AI-powered phone will be this cheap again.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is one of the most powerful flip phones on the market, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, enabling fast performance and access to Galaxy AI features that let you generate, transcribe, and summarize content using on-device AI processing. Equipped with 12GB of RAM, the phone handles multitasking and gaming well, and the 4,000mAh battery keeps the lights on all day long.

The phone received a decent spec bump compared to its predecessor, not just with the processor and battery but also with the cameras. It now features a 50MP primary sensor for enhanced detail and zoom capabilities, and with Auto Camcorder, you can just fold the Galaxy Z Flip 6 at a 90-degree angle to start shooting video.

The massive cover screen is still a little rough around the edges in terns of functionality, but it lets you easily do the basics like respond to messages, check the weather, and more. And for power users like me, you can also use apps on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 cover screen, which can come in handy.

✅Recommended if: You want the latest flip phone with a sleek design, access to latest AI features from Google and Samsung, and a large cover screen that's perfect for selfies you can take with its excellent 50MP camera.

❌Skip this deal if: Honestly, there's very little reason to skip this deal, unless you absolutely need a telephoto camera and/or you would prefer to buy the excellent Razr Plus 2024 instead.

