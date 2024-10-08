The best folding phone of 2024 is hundreds less for Prime Day

Most phones look and feel pretty similar these days, but the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 stands out among the pack for several reasons. It's out favorite folding phone of the year and comes in a more practical size than the book-style foldables. Plus, it's an impressive 20% off during Amazon Big Deals Day (also known as October Prime Day)!

When my town was hit by Hurricane Helene nearly two weeks ago, the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 was the only one with a strong enough signal to get messages out to let loved ones know we were OK before all cell networks went down on Friday, September 28. Even when networks were slowly coming back online two days later, the Razr was consistently able to get messages in and out while other phones kept trying and failing, and it made it one of the most useful gadgets to have during the hurricane.

Motorola phones have long had the best signal strength of any brand, but it wasn't until this frightening time that I truly appreciated the strengths of this incredible phone.

Motorola Razr Plus: $999 $799 at Amazon Get a phone that'll finally fit in your back pocket again, all without sacrificing a big, beautiful screen when you need it! Motorola's software is incredibly handy, packing years of updates and tons of features you're going to absolutely love, all with a price that's better than ever. Price comparison: Best Buy - $799

✅Recommended if: You're looking for a phone that folds in half and fits perfectly in any pocket or bag, has all day battery life, and features flicker-free OLED displays that won't hurt your eyes even in dim light.

❌Skip this deal if: You need a phone with an ultra wide-angle camera or a telephoto camera that zooms well beyond 4x.

Aside from great signal strength, the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is an amazing phone that folds in half and fits perfectly into any pocket, bag, or purse. The Razr was the first flip-style folding phone with a large outer display and it's truly a sight to behold when folded closed. It takes up the entirety of the outside half of the phone, with just the two camera modules in the bottom right corner, and it comes in handy in more ways than one.

Motorola's excellent software experience lets you use any app on the cover screen while other companies like Samsung restrict cover screen apps to a select few. There are ways to get all apps on the cover screen of a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 but they're pretty clunky and don't work like they do on the Razr.

My wife often messages people from the cover screen without ever opening the big display. I've seen Android Central's Managing Editor, Derrek Lee, do this on many occasions, as well, and it proves the point that the cover display is more than capable; it's often the best and most convenient way to use the phone. I can also recall countless times when I've seen friends and other tech journalists playing one of the many cover screen games that ship with the phone to pass the time, posting high scores online and challenging others to beat them.

But why would you want to use a screen that's half the size of the main display? Better battery life. In fact, the Motorola Razr Plus 2024's battery life is nothing short of fantastic and is easily the second biggest quality of life upgrade if you're coming from other flip phones. Historically, flip phones like the Galaxy Z Flip series haven't had the best battery life in the world, and while more recent entries like the Z Flip 5 and Z Flip 6 address this, those phones still don't get battery life as the Razr Plus 2024 does.

Motorola also uses OLED displays that are much friendlier on the eyes than the Samsung Z Flip series, sporting options to reduce flicker and block blue light. This has been particularly important for me as a PWM-sensitive person as it doesn't give me a headache to look at the phone for any length of time.

If I had to chose one flip-style foldable phone to buy this year, there's no doubt in my mind that it would be the Motorola Razr Plus 2024, especially with this great Amazon Big Deals Day sale.