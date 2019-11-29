One of the worst fears you can have with your car is not being able to get it to start and being stranded somewhere. I personally think everyone should have a car jump starter in their glove box. This particular one has enough juice to jump start 12V cars, SUVs, trucks, or vans up to 30 times before running out of charge. If you don't end up using it, it also holds a charge for up to 12 months before needing a recharge. It's a lifesaver for those times when you accidentally leave the lights on or when your child doesn't shut the door all the way, and it drains the battery. I love that it's compact enough to store in my glove box, and it's super easy to use.