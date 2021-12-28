Rebecca, Jen, and Carli commemorate the end of 2021 by sharing their favorite games of the year. They also touch on what they're hoping to see in 2022. Happy New Year!
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
