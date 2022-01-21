Keychron mechanical keyboards have a high-quality design, and you can configure the K3 with its 75% layout with one of three Gateron switches. On offer are Gateron Red, Brown, and Blue switches, depending on your preference. Red switches are quiet and smooth, brown switches are quiet with tactile feedback, and blues are clicky. Unlike other mechanical keyboards, the K3 is thin and wireless, supporting three Bluetooth connections plus USB-C.

Many people love the feel of Logitech's indented keys since they're easy to find without looking and provide good feedback with Logitech's scissor switches. This keyboard has a premium feel with the main body constructed of metal and can be had in black, gray, or rose colors. The keys are backlit for easy typing at night, and the keyboard can be synchronized to three devices at once.

Thanks to two hinges and a metal bottom that folds into a protective shell, the iClever folding keyboard is perfect for sliding into a backpack or carry-on luggage. It works with multiple Bluetooth connections or wired USB-C connections so you can keep it synced to multiple devices, including phones and tablets. The keyboard has the size and spacing of a typical laptop keyboard, so it's easy and comfortable to use.

Ergonomic keyboards are an acquired taste, but if your wrists feel sore or tired after a few hours at your PC, you might have a lot to gain by switching. Ergonomic keyboards space the keys in a way that allows you to keep your wrists straight while you type. This keyboard can also tilt (including the wrist rest) to work great with a standing desk in both standing and sitting positions. It works with Bluetooth and a Logitech receiver and can switch between three devices.

Once you get used to a keyboard, moving to a different computer can be challenging without losing some typing speed. The Logitech K380 can be used with multiple devices, and switching just requires the press of a button. The keyboard is compact and more comparable to the size of a laptop keyboard which makes it easy to transport or store away if you use your desk for more than computing.

Asus makes its fair share of Chromebooks and Chromeboxes, so it knows a thing or two about building an affordable Chrome OS typing solution. This package comes with a compact wired keyboard with the proper key layout for someone used to the operating system. The bundle also includes a wired mouse to get everything you need in one box. This would be an excellent pick if you wanted to build a complete student setup for less.

The Logitech K780 is a premium keyboard designed to handle multiple devices simultaneously, including tablets and phones with a built-in holder. The two-tone design fits right in with most computer setups and makes it easy to fit any size tablet. This keyboard is more than capable of handling a setup with a Chromebook tablet, laptop, and desktop all at once. The round keys are easy to find with quiet switches that have plenty of feedback.

Chromebook tablets are a great choice for those looking to get on Google's platform with more flexibility. This Belkin keyboard has a stand built-in with USB-C connectivity so that you can get typing in just a few seconds. The wired connection also means that batteries are never dead, so you're good to go as long as your Chromebook has power. This keyboard has a compact layout but features a Chrome OS layout for easy integration.

You can swap between two devices quickly on this slim keyboard, which has Chrome OS function keys up top and a number pad with page up/down, home, and end keys. This keyboard works with both Bluetooth and Logitech's USB adapter, and the built-in phone holder makes it the perfect keyboard to switch between PC and mobile typing with the press of a button.

There are many choices when it comes to finding the best Chromebook keyboard for your laptop or other Chrome OS devices. The best keyboard for your setup comes down to a few things, including space, desk layout, and of course, your hands. While the selection of keyboards with Chrome OS layouts is limited, there are some great options for students and professionals alike that work great with Chrome OS shortcuts that can save you time. Luckily just about every keyboard will work with Chrome OS, so if you've just set up one of the best Chromebooks and want a better typing experience, you have plenty of options.

You can get a keyboard for just about any set of preferences, whether you want something tailored for fast typing, comfort, or want something cheap that gets the job done. If you want the best compatibility, picking a keyboard with Chrome OS function keys can help ease your transitions.

Chrome OS does things differently from macOS or Windows, so picking a keyboard designed for those environments can lead to some function keys not being mapped as expected. While a few companies have been making Chrome OS-specific keyboards, the market for Windows and Mac keyboards is still much larger, especially since most of the devices running Chrome OS are laptops. You can still use these keyboards, but you may need to memorize some new keys or key combinations to make the most of your computer.

For ergonomics, Logitech's K860 offers adaptability whether you're sitting or standing at your desk. It's also built well enough to last for years, so you don't need to relearn a new layout too often. While most Chromebook keyboards trend toward compact laptop-style keys, these keyboards aren't ideal if you spend a long time working from your computer.

If you love a traditional keyboard layout but still want a quality typing experience, the Logitech K580 gets just about everything right with plenty of connectivity options, comfortable keys, and solid build quality. The phone holder is also great for multitaskers who want to have all of their devices within reach. Not only that, the Chrome OS layout makes it easy to transition from mobile Chromebook usage and at-home usage.