Black Friday is back again, and that means that many of the best Chromebooks are down to their lowest prices ever, including the best Chrome OS tablet on the market today, the HP Chromebook x2 11. The x2 11 features a gorgeous 2K touchscreen, a wonderfully crafted fabric-covered kickstand and keyboard, and it sips battery thanks to the Snapdragon 7c compute platform.

Plenty of other great HP Chromebook deals shine in the lower price brackets for those needing reliable kid-friendly Chromebooks, but the HP x2 11 is genuinely worth a look for anyone wanting a premium tablet without the slow updates of Android. You get Android app support through Google Play and system/security updates until June 2029, meaning this will get updates for twice as long as any of the Android tablet deals you might buy this weekend.

Considering the HP Chromebook x360 14c was just re-updated this year, seeing it back down to $450 for Black Friday is a wonderful surprise, but the discounts on older x360 14 models and the oh-so-many HP Chromebook 11 variations should help you find a winning Chromebook for each and everyone in your family.

Among these many discounted deals, the one feature I beg you to consider is touchscreen compatibility. Touchscreens seem extravagant if you're used to the old Windows market where touchscreens were mostly limited to more premium laptops. However, among Chromebooks, touchscreen models traditionally aren't really all that more expensive than non-touch models, and the added convenience and input option is worth every penny. Especially for your kids, who are used to touchscreens from tablets and smartphones, a touchscreen laptop will make it easier for them to adapt to and use a Chromebook for school and homework.

Now if you'll excuse me, it's a holiday and I'm gonna curl up on the couch with my HP Chromebook x2 11 for an hour or three of Freecell and comic-reading.

Need more options outside HP? We've got all the best Chromebook deals this Black Friday weekend, and Lenovo and Acer's deals really gave HP a run for its money this year.