Best 4K TV for PS4 Pro Android Central 2021

When you're looking for the best TV for PS5, you need to be looking for a few specific features: excellent screen quality, high dynamic range (HDR), and the ability to game in 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second (FPS). The LG OLED CX Series ticks all of these boxes and then gives you lots more smart functionality thrown in for good measure.

The name of the game for the PS4 Pro was HDR gaming, and our old favorite pick was the LG OLED ThinQ B8. However, fast forward many months into the lifecycle of the PS5, and LG still takes the top spot, albeit with the newer LG OLED CX Series. From 4K upscaling to an incredibly thin design, the CX Series is a fantastic option for everyone with a PS5. As one would expect, the CX supports 4K gaming at a 120Hz refresh rate, thanks to the four HDMI 2.1 ports on the back. This television also supports Variable Refresh Rate out of the box, with it smoothly moving from 40Hz all the way up to 120Hz. Plus, you'll find compatibility with NVIDIA's G-Sync technology, along with AMD FreeSync, which should quench any of your gaming concerns for now and in the future. The biggest hiccup to the LG OLED CX Series will be the same for many of the best TVs for PS5 — price. LG offers the OLED CX in three sizes: 48, 55, and 65 inches, but even the sub-50-inch model is priced at more than $1,000. Pros: Insanely thin

Compatible with Google Assistant, Alexa, and Apple HomeKit

1ms response time

Supports 4K at 120Hz

Variable Refresh rate support out of the box Cons: Over $1,000

Only three sizes

Best TV for PS5 overall LG OLED CX Series The perfect balance While not the cheapest HDR 4K solution, the LG CX OLED is the perfect blend of return on investment.

From $1,425 at Best Buy

Best value: Samsung TU8000

Samsung may be best known for its QLED flagship televisions, but the brand does have its own "value" option for people still looking to grab a great quality television for a lower price. Enter the TU8000, a line of TVs that sport what Samsung describes as "Crystal UHD." The picture quality on these screens is nothing to scoff at, offering some sharp and crisp pictures along with some surprisingly stunning colors. Samsung's Crystal UHD models also come packed with their Tizen smart platform, which has been one of the best in the business for some time now. Better yet, the input lag on these is ridiculously low, making it one of the better TV options for gaming, period. The TVs don't support HDMI 2.1, unfortunately, but they do have 4K, 60 FPS input, and with HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG support, they aren't exactly the weakest TVs out there. Of course, with these being more "value" options, they do have their shortcomings. The lack of HDMI 2.1 ports is frustrating, and the TU8000 also only has three HDMI ports versus the four that other televisions come with. The TU8000 also doesn't support VRR and only has a 60Hz refresh rate. If you can get past these minor hurdles, though, then this might be the best budget television you'll find anywhere. Pros: Great bang for the buck

4K, 60 FPS support

HDR10+, HDR10, HLG support Cons: No HDMI 2.1 ports

Max 60Hz refresh rate

Best value Samsung 55-Inch Class Crystal UHD TU-8000 Series Cheap, but smart The Samsung TU8000 is an affordable 4K TV with some surprisingly advanced features.

$779 at Walmart

Best Samsung TV for PS5: Samsung QLED QN90A

Samsung's QLED panels have only gotten better and better with time, and their newest flagship doesn't disappoint at all. With the standard terrific quality you'd come to expect from a QLED screen. The QN90A is one of the best OLED screens you can buy, period. The image quality is incredible, as it sports Samsung's newest Neo Quantum 4K processor inside. That means the television comes with an "Intelligent Mode" that helps optimize all of its sources, making this an easy-to-use television as well. When it comes to connectivity, the QN90A also comes packed with four HDMI 2.1 ports, meaning you'll be future-proofed for some time, no matter what type of device you'd like to connect to. With smart connectivity provided by Tizen, you'll also get access to Samsung's own smart TV platform, which supports a ton of apps, including all the favorites like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+, and more. For gaming, the QN90A comes with its own Game Bar, a special interface designed to make the most out of any game you play, including some of best PS5 games. This essentially operates like a "Game Mode" on any other television but aims to help you in your gaming by lowering input lag. Better yet, HDR, HDR10, HLG, and HDR10+ are all supported, although Dolby Vision isn't. However, Samsung's own onboard OTS+ sound system is no joke, so you won't exactly be losing out on a ton of audio quality should you decide to go with this. Pros: Adaptive display brightness

Stellar image quality

Supports 4K at 120Hz Cons: Very expensive

Dolby Vision isn't supported

Best Android TV for PS5: Sony X900H

Unless you've been living under a rock or are still rocking a TV from 10 years ago, you won't be surprised that Sony has released the perfect companion TV for your PS5. The Sony X900H is already one of the best 4K Android TVs that money can buy and support every feature that the PS5 can throw. In addition to being powered by Android TV, the X900H is competitively priced, with the 55-inch model coming just under $1,000. There are four different sizes to choose from, starting with the 55-inch version and going all the way up to 85 inches. With the X1 4K HDR Processor in tow, the X900H hits all the checkboxes for being your primary television and is a great option for the PS5. Features that weren't available at launch such as Variable Refresh Rate and 4K/120Hz have been added in a recent software update, changes that hugely contribute to the 'Ready for PS5' status that Sony is striving for. Although the X90J has replaced the X900H, the newer model still hasn't received its VRR update, leaving this one vastly superior currently. While the picture quality isn't quite as good as the LG OLED, the X900H is a fantastic television, and well worth a look if you want to unlock the power of your PS5. Pros: Excellent price

Support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit

Built-in Chromecast

Marketed as 'Ready for PS5'

Variable refresh rate now available Cons: Not the greatest viewing angle

Best Android TV for PS5 Sony X900H Small, but mighty The Sony X900H would be the best choice for the PS5 if all the features weren't coming down the road.

From $1,000 at Best Buy

Best HDR TV for PS5: VIZIO V-Series

While Samsung and LG continue to compete for the best overall TVs, VIZIO continues to hang around with great options of its own. Vizio's newest line of TVs, the V Series, offers some of the best HDR compatibility you'll find on the market and also some of the best budget prices out there. Its Quantum Color technology is also great, providing up to 180% more color than previous iterations. This also brings HDR onboard, so VIZIO's P-Series offers a great picture whether you're gaming on the PS5 or just sitting back with a newly-released movie. The V Series also has some beneficial tricks for gamers. Despite only supporting 60Hz refresh rates, it does come packed with some seriously low input lag (registering at around 10ms) and supports 4k 60 FPS gameplay, so you should be able to run anything at its optimal settings. One reason why VIZIO continues to struggle to break the ranks of LG and Samsung is due to some frustrating issues with different releases. This time around, despite offering some great features, the V Series doesn't support HDMI 2.1 or 120Hz refresh rates, leaving it firmly behind some of the other premium options when it comes to gaming support. Pros: ProGaming Engine provides better responsiveness

Fantastic HDR

Great price Cons: No 120Hz refresh rate support

Best HDR TV for PS5 VIZIO V-Series 43" (42.5" Diag.) Eye-catching design From the great gaming features to a fantastic picture, the VIZIO V-Series doesn't disappoint.

Best TV for PS5 with 8K: Samsung QN900A Series

2020 marks the first consoles that bring support for 8K gaming, and that includes the PS5. The problem is that there really aren't that many options available for those who want an 8K TV to pair with the next-gen console. If money is of no concern, then the Samsung QN900A is the way to go. Samsung's QN900A series of Neo QLED TVs is the peak of the mountaintop for television displays. With an absolutely stunning 8K display, the Samsung flagship features everything you could ask for in a television at the moment. As a result, it is firmly in the argument for the best television of any kind that's available in 2021. The QN900A supports all major, modern HDR options, including HDR10, HLG, and HDR10+. Like its QN90A counterpart, the QN900A doesn't support Dolby Vision, but its onboard audio system has long been called one of the best of any TV brand, so that might not be an issue for some. When it comes to gaming, HDMI 2.1 and 120Hz refresh rate are both supported, meaning you'll be able to play any game you want at its very best. Of course, the downside to a television like this is in its price and the sheer size. Currently, the QN900A only comes in three sizes, with the smallest being a 65-inch offering. That 65-inch option also clocks in at over $3,000, so we can only really recommend this television if you're able to afford something like this and want the best of the best. Pros: 8K UHD playback

One of the thinnest options

Adaptive Picture

120hz refresh rate Cons: Extremely expensive

Only three sizes