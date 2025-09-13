How to enable sensitive content warnings in Google Messages
Your Android phone has a built-in feature that can protect you from accidentally opening explicit images — here's how to use it.
With more carriers now supporting RCS and Apple adopting the standard on iOS, the usage of Google Messages has increased significantly. And while that's great for breaking down messaging walled gardens, there's also the reality that NSFW (Not Safe For Work) content continues to spread, and that isn't ideal for some.
Thankfully, Google has built in sensitive content warnings for Messages. If you receive, send, or forward images containing nudity (intentionally or not), your Android phone can automatically detect and blur them. If you'd like to enable this feature on your device, or even on your child's phone, there's an easy way to do it and protect yourself from embarrassment while staying safe.
What are sensitive content warnings in Google Messages and how do they work?
Despite advanced privacy and safety tools in place, the amount of indecent exposure has only increased. What sensitive content warnings in Google Messages do is add an extra layer of safety by blurring images so you don't accidentally open them in public, or so you can better protect your child from harmful content.
Google says sensitive content warnings in Messages use the company's SafetyCore system service to classify if an image warrants a safety warning. Importantly, all of the processing happens on-device, and the data never leaves your smartphone.
So what happens when your phone detects sensitive content? When a user receives a nude image with the feature enabled, tapping it triggers what Google calls "speed bumps" to make sure they know what they’re about to see.
First, it shows a warning about the image and an option that leads to a page explaining why such images are harmful. Google Messages also presents direct options like blocking the number.
As a final step, another pop-up asks if you'd still like to open the image.
The feature also works when sending. If a user with sensitive content warnings enabled tries to send a nude image, they must swipe and tap “yes”, ensuring they’re certain about what they’re sending.
It's worth noting that the sensitive content warning feature currently applies only to images and does not work with other media types such as videos and GIFs.
How to enable sensitive content warnings in Google Messages
Given the importance of this feature, especially for children, Google enables sensitive content warnings on smartphones based on the user's age. For kids under 13, the feature is automatically enabled and cannot be turned off.
For teens between 13 and 17, it's also enabled by default but can be disabled in Google Messages settings. For users over 18, the feature is disabled by default. Thankfully, you can easily enable it on your phone. Here's how to enable it on your device:
1. Open the Google Messages app on your device.
2. Tap on your profile icon at the top right corner.
3. Select Messages settings.
4. Scroll down and choose Protection and safety.
5. Tap Manage sensitive content warnings and toggle it on.
Note: You might be asked to install SafetyCore services on your Android phone before toggling the feature in Step 5. Just tap the Install SafetyCore button, and once installed, you can enable these warnings.
Smarter protection built into Google Messages
Over the last few months, Google has added several security and privacy features to Android, such as anti-theft tools and marking AI-made images in Google Photos, but this is simply one of the best features Google has added in a while. It not only protects children using a phone from indecent exposure but also spares adults from potential public embarrassment.
While Google notes the feature works offline on the device, it does require users to be signed into their Google account, likely for age-based restrictions.
