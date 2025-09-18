Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Google services experienced login issues affecting Meet, Gmail, and Drive, with over 6,000 user reports on DownDetector.

Users encountered '502' error messages as the outage impacted multiple platforms, requiring Google credentials.

Google confirmed the outage, and services are gradually being restored after engineering interventions.

Google and some of its apps are off to a rough start this morning as several users reported issues with Google Meet, Gmail, Workspace, Drive, and more, which began at around 11 am ET.

DownDetector showed a major spike in user disruptions for Google, Gmail, and other Workspace apps around the same time, with over 6,000 people reporting issues with logging in to Google's app.

According to 9to5Google, a majority of users saw failed login pages on the platform with a “502” error. And this issue was impacting other websites that required users to log in using their Google credentials.

(Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central)

Google has confirmed an outage affecting some of its services on the Workspaces Dashboard and apologizes for the inconvenience. "Between 07:22 and 08:30 PDT, customers experienced login issues to Google services. Our engineering team identified the cause and applied appropriate mitigations by 08:30 PDT (11:30 am ET), and customers should now be able to log in to Google services."

Outage reports on DownDetector also seem to be dwindling, as services are slowly being restored for users. That said, Google says it is closely monitoring the situation. As of now, there is no workaround for the outage; however, things seem to be slowly getting back to normal.

Last week, a similar outage hit Google Maps, causing the platform to load improperly, with only outlines of the local areas showing up without names, impacting its navigation and directions. However, Google was quick to resolve the issue and told Android Central in an email that "Google Maps is back up for those who experienced issues earlier today."