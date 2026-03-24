Apple Maps may soon copy one of Google Maps' more annoying features

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What you need to know

Apple will start showing ads in Apple Maps search results in the US and Canada with clear labels.

Promoted listings will appear at the top of results with a blue highlight to differentiate from normal results.

Apple says Maps ads will be privacy-focused, with no user data linked to accounts or shared externally.

Ads are something we don't usually associate with Apple, but it looks like that might change soon, with ads coming to Apple Maps.

Apple today (Mar 24) confirmed that, in addition to the App Store and Apple News app, ads will soon appear in Apple Maps. Starting in the U.S. and Canada, ads will show up in search results.

When you search for something in Apple Maps, a promoted result will appear at the top of the "Suggested Places" list. These ads will be clearly labelled and highlighted with a subtle blue halo to differentiate them.

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Like ads in the App Store and Apple News, Apple says Maps ads will maintain user privacy. The company claims that a user's location and ad interactions aren't tied to their Apple account. Personal data stays on the device and isn't collected, stored, or shared with third parties.

(Image credit: Apple)

Ads may be new for Apple Maps, but they are nothing new for Google Maps users. Google has had them for years, and honestly, most people are fine with ads as long as they don't get in the way of the core experience. Google Maps still dominates in the U.S., while Apple Maps trails behind.

That said, this move makes sense for Apple as it looks to grow its services revenue.

Alongside this, Apple also unveiled a broader Apple Business program. This will act as an all-in-one tool for businesses and brands. Apple Business is designed for companies of all sizes and will include features like mobile device management for distributing apps to employees, account management tools, and the ability to set up business email, calendars, and web domains directly through Apple.

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Businesses will also be able to create and manage listings on Apple Maps and run ads through the same platform. Apple Business is set to launch on April 14, 2026.

Android Central's Take

This feels like a very un-Apple move, but also kind of inevitable. As long as the ads stay limited to search and are privacy-first, I don't mind it much.

That said, Apple slowly leaning into ads across its services doesn't sit entirely right, especially for a brand that prides itself on a clean, premium experience.