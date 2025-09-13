Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Google detailed a "significant" upgrade rolling out in its Home app by way of a new automations editor.

In this editor, users can create automations using more conditions and set automations to only run on specified days and times.

One-time automations are also included in this update, so users won't have to deal with a recurring action when it's unwanted.

Google Home's last update brought Gemini into the mix for "powerful" automation creation and personalized routines.

Google's going all in on automations for its smart home app, rolling out an update this week that gives users so much more to do.

Google's Nest community updated users this week about what's on the way for the Home app and your home automations (via 9to5Google). The company is calling this a "significant" upgrade to its already existing automations experience in the Home app. The post states users will be guided through this new automation update when heading into "New Automation" for the first time.

Users can now create automations in the following ways: based on presence (whether someone's home or everyone is away), the ability to send notifications to specific people or the whole house, and an option to set automations to run on specified days and times.

The inclusion of more conditions is something Google highlighted quite heavily, stating they "allow you to create automations that only start when certain criteria are met." Moreover, you can have your device automations react to certain things, like the time of day and whether someone's home.

Joining this automation update is the ability to create "one-time automations." Users have the choice of forgoing a recurring instance for a chance at letting an automation happen only "this Friday." An auto-delete "after this automation finishes" option enters for a bit of hands-free clean up.

Google Home continues to advance

(Image credit: Google)

This exciting update is starting to appear, but Google says not everything is there. For starters, in the editor, you won't be able to set automations regarding thermostat controls, camera on/off, light effects, and light colors. The post adds that some starters and actions from your Personal Routines will also be unavailable for the time being in the upgraded automations editor.

This week's update marks quite a significant upgrade for Google Home's automations, something the app focused on during its Gemini update. This update brought the company's AI model into the Google Home app for "powerful" automation creation. The AI can suggest helpful automations for your home's devices, as well as hold text-based conversations with you to create routines.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Google then highlighted the beginning of a limited test with Pixel users for a new "Home Summary" widget. As the name implies, this feature will condense recent occurrences at your home into an organized summary. If something triggered your cameras, you'll see what it was. If a package was delivered, you'll see that, too.