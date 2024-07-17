Daaang! The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition gets 42% OFF for Prime Day
So like, $160 off? Dang is right.
There are plenty of Prime Day smartwatch deals going around, and this one's a dang good one. Following Samsung's recent release of the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch 7 Ultra, Amazon has cut 42% off the price of the Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition 44mm, representing $160 off the normal purchase price. This particular deal is also for the Watch 6 in Milanese Black, sporting the company's comfortable Graphite band.
The Watch 6 features the user-friendly Wear OS, along with better health sensors and functionality than Samsung's past-generation watches.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm Bespoke Edition: $379.99 $219.99 at Amazon for Prime Day
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is generally considered one of the best Android smartwatches out there, and at 42% off at Amazon for Prime Day, this capable device is definitely worth your consideration. This deal is for the Bespoke Edition of the watch with a special 44mm Graphite band. It also features Bluetooth, health, fitness, and sleeping trackers, and a large, bright display that's easy on the eyes.
✅Recommended if: you don't mind going with a previous-generation smartwatch for the sake of a great deal; you want something with a satisfying capacitive bezel; you need health features such as personalized HR zones and passive AFib detection.
❌Skip this deal if: you want something super lightweight; you need the industry's best battery life in a smartwatch.
Samsung launched its next-gen Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra last week, but most casual smartwatch users will be content with the performance of prior generations. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition 44mm, in particular, is a solid pick at any price point, let alone at this one.
On the downside, some of the GPS tracking and health sensors can be a little inaccurate, mainly including the BIA readings—though it hasn't been FDA approved to reliably test blood pressure anyway. It also isn't the most lightweight smartwatch available, and the Watch 6 battery life stagnated compared to previous generations.
Otherwise, the Watch 6 features a beautiful display, Bluetooth, and a fun-to-use capacitive bezel, along with super-fast charging and decent battery life. And if that isn't enough, maybe $160 off will be.
