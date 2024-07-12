The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch 7 Ultra are missing a killer feature

What you need to know

Wireless power sharing, known as PowerShare, used to be a handy feature on Samsung smartwatches for quick charges.

However, Samsung removed this feature in its latest Galaxy Watch lineup due to a new sensor design, which increased the distance between the internal charging coil and the charging surface.

The Galaxy Watch 7 series makes up for it with improved health monitoring, thanks to the new BioActive sensor array that tracks Advanced Glycation End Products (AGEs).

It looks like Samsung has different priorities now. The South Korean tech giant's newest Galaxy Watch series has dropped wireless charging from compatible smartphones.

In a recent support page update, Samsung admitted a shift from its previous Galaxy Watch models. The Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch 7 Ultra do not support wireless charging from a paired Galaxy phone. X user Jordy Verboven was the first to notice this omission (via SamMobile).

So... the #GalaxyWatch7 no longer supports wireless powershare https://t.co/RhOom0aormJuly 11, 2024

For the uninitiated, some smartphones have a feature called wireless power sharing that lets the phone's battery wirelessly charge compatible smartwatches just by placing them close together.

Samsung's version of this is called PowerShare, and it has been available on our beloved Samsung smartwatches, except for the latest models. While not a common feature, it was super handy for a quick charge when you needed it.

According to the support page, Samsung had to remove this feature due to a design change. The new sensor array required reshaping the rear glass on both Watch models. This change increased the distance between the internal wireless charging coil and the external charging surface, making the previous wireless power-sharing capability impossible.

Even without wireless power sharing, the Galaxy Watch 7 is a big leap in health monitoring. The new BioActive sensor array is more accurate and provides more detailed health metrics than before, as per Samsung. Notably, it can track Advanced Glycation End Products (AGEs), giving users valuable insights into their metabolic health.

Previous Galaxy Watch models consistently featured wireless charging via Samsung's PowerShare technology. Therefore, the noticeable absence of this feature in the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch 7 Ultra comes as a bit of a surprise.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The new sensor design also means you have to use the charger that ships with the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch 7 Ultra for the best results. Using older Galaxy Watch chargers can slow down charging and make the device overheat. So, Samsung suggests sticking with the included charger.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra $18.06 at AT&T Mobility $649.99 at Samsung Check Amazon Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra is stepping in as the true successor to the Watch 5 Pro, offering a premium build with a bigger battery, a rugged titanium bezel, and improved durability. It even outperforms the Watch 7 in these areas.