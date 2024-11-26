Replace your monitor for smart glasses on Black Friday and never be chained to a desk again

Working from anywhere often means having to deal with neck pain as you constantly look down at a laptop. Instead of paying for a chiropractor, I'd recommend grabbing a pair of Viture One smart glasses for 34% off with this early Black Friday sale. They work just like a monitor that's snuggly fit into a pair of glasses, meaning you can work where you want with a giant 120-inch monitor anywhere you look.

Viture One is still my favorite pair of smart display glasses to this day as I find them to be the most comfortable for my eyes, and being more cost-efficient than Viture Pro helps a lot, too. These come with a handy USB-C cable that you can plug into any device with USB-C display output support, which means most laptops, smartphones, and even devices like the Steam Deck.

✅Recommended if: You do a lot of work away from a desk or play a lot of handheld games on a Steam Deck or similar system. Better than most other smart display glasses because they use DC dimming at high brightness and have built-in myopia adjustment wheels for each lens.

❌Skip this deal if: You work on spreadsheets most of the day. Viture Pro are better for this kind of work because they fix the edge blurring these glasses have.

I've used Viture One glasses more times than I can count for work and play alike. I've worked on a plane for hours without neck pain and then used the handy gaming dock to plug them into my Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck, adding hours to each console's battery life.

As I said before, these will work natively with the Steam Deck's USB-C port on the top but you'll need a mobile dock to make it work with a Nintendo Switch. Thankfully, that mobile dock is also on sale for $79 for Black Friday, making it nearly 40% off. If you don't have the glasses yet, it's cheaper to buy the mobile dock + glasses bundle than to buy them separately.

It's a huge battery, so it not only gets you the highest resolution output for a Nintendo Switch by tricking it into thinking it's docked on a TV, but it also adds a few hours of extra battery life for long flights.

If you're looking for the cream-of-the-crop from Viture, though, look no further than Viture Pro smart glasses.

Viture Pro: $499 $399 at Amazon Viture Pro upgrades the Viture smart glasses experience with a brighter OLED display, clearer lenses, more effective electrochromic film, and a sweet Black Friday price that's hard to ignore. Price check: Best Buy - $399

Viture Pro upgrades the Viture experience with a brighter 120Hz OLED display that's got much clearer edges. This pair is designed for the person who will only settle for the best, but getting $100 off during this Black Friday sale makes them a lot more budget-friendly than usual.

Viture has also just launched at Best Buy, making these the first smart display glasses ever carried by the company's many physical stores. That means you can drive over to a location and grab a pair today. Better yet, they're also on sale for the same $399 price that Amazon is offering.

All of Viture's glasses work with the company's Spacewalker app which is available for all major computing platforms today. That app makes it possible to "float" the virtual monitors so you can look around without the display being in front of your face all the time. Some people like this better than others, but it's a cool option to have that doesn't cost anything extra.

While we're on the topic of add-ons, Viture just opened up preorders for the Viture Pro Neckband. This comfy accessory turns any pair of Viture glasses into a full fledged computing device. It's even Google Play certified, meaning you can download any Android app to it and run it in 3D space, freeing up your phone or laptop battery to do other things.

(Image credit: Viture)

The Viture Pro Neckband's design is similar to Viture's other neckband and features comfortable nonslip padding to keep it on your neck. It's also got a big battery that provides hours of entertainment as well as hand tracking support for convenient use.

This one's a direct answer to Xreal's phone-like Beam Pro and provides a more hands-free experience than Xreal's design. Given that the neckband sits around your neck instead of taking up room in another pocket — plus a shorter cord — it might be the superior option when it launches in the coming weeks.