Wait, what?! Prime Day may be over, but the Google Pixel Tablet is currently cheaper than it's EVER been
A leftover Prime Day deal for the history books.
Amazon's epic Prime Big Deal Days shopping event has officially come to a close, but we just discovered a historic Google Pixel Tablet deal that must have missed the memo. Head to Amazon now and you can save a whopping 16% on the Google Pixel Tablet, and you don't even need to be a Prime member.
We're not sure why this record-breaking discount is still active now that the sale has ended, but we're not complaining. For the new price of $419, you're getting a device that we called "pretty much the perfect tablet for almost everything" in our glowing Google Pixel Tablet review. Not only do you get the efficient power of the Tensor G2 chipset under the hood and the fluid Pixel interface, but the Tablet can easily double as a feature-packed smart home hub (it even comes with a free charging dock). This leftover Prime Day deal could vanish at any moment, so don't wait too long to make your move.
The Google Pixel Tablet has hit a lowest-ever price
Google Pixel Tablet 128GB:
$499 $419 at Amazon
Although the dust has settled on Prime Day 2.0, you can still save a hefty $80 on the Google Pixel Tablet, which is the deepest discount that the slab has ever received from the retailer. This particular price cut is only available for the 128GB version of the tablet, but the 256GB model is also seeing a record-breaking 13% discount.
I'm honestly a little nervous that this deal is going to disappear before we know it, so if you're even remotely interested in buying the Pixel Tablet, don't wait. That said, if it is gone by the time you click the link, check Best Buy: it seems like they're matching Amazon's price for the time being.
Price comparison: Best Buy - $419
Get the Android Central Newsletter
Instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
After years of working as a freelancer, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a deals and commerce writer before being brought into the fold as a staff writer in early 2023. When he's not sharing his thoughts on smartphones, wireless carriers, and streaming services, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child.