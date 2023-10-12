Wait, what?! Prime Day may be over, but the Google Pixel Tablet is currently cheaper than it's EVER been

Amazon's epic Prime Big Deal Days shopping event has officially come to a close, but we just discovered a historic Google Pixel Tablet deal that must have missed the memo. Head to Amazon now and you can save a whopping 16% on the Google Pixel Tablet, and you don't even need to be a Prime member.

We're not sure why this record-breaking discount is still active now that the sale has ended, but we're not complaining. For the new price of $419, you're getting a device that we called "pretty much the perfect tablet for almost everything" in our glowing Google Pixel Tablet review. Not only do you get the efficient power of the Tensor G2 chipset under the hood and the fluid Pixel interface, but the Tablet can easily double as a feature-packed smart home hub (it even comes with a free charging dock). This leftover Prime Day deal could vanish at any moment, so don't wait too long to make your move.

The Google Pixel Tablet has hit a lowest-ever price