Best October Prime Day phone deals LIVE — these offers are active now (with more on the way)

Refresh

Samsung Galaxy A54 128GB: $449.99 $329.99 with Prime membership at Amazon If you're looking to spend a little less during Prime Day 2.0, check out this offer that carves a hefty $120 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy A54 — if you're a Prime member. That's 20 bucks cheaper than the midrange phone's previous record low price, so grab the discount while you're can. Didn't read our Galaxy A54 review? Well, for a starting price of $449.99 (without the above discount, of course), you're getting a Samsung phone with a large 5,000mAh battery, an AMOLED 120Hz display, and loads of software support. The camera software even supports 4K video recording.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 256GB: $999.99 $799.99 at Amazon If you're in the market for a foldable phone during this 48-hour sale event, allow me to introduce you to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. This stylish little smartphone boasts an eminently pocketable form factor with a new-and-improved cover display and a Snapdragon chip. Plus, as it's a Samsung device, you can expect plenty of software updates for years to come. If you're a Prime member, grab a Z Flip 5 from Amazon and you'll get a cool 20% discount instantly. That's a straight $200 off, no strings attached and no trade-in required.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB: $1,199.99 $949.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a beast of a phone, complete with a built-in stylus, cutting-edge camera, and the efficient power of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. You also get a massive 6.8-inch AMOLED 120Hz display and four years of Android OS upgrades guaranteed. In fact, the only significant strike against the S23 Ultra is its price. With a starting price of $1,199.99, the premium phone is out of reach for most people without a good S23 deal. Luckily, October Prime Day is changing all that with an exclusive offer that'll drop a hefty $250 off the price of the 256GB phone, but only if you're a Prime member. It's just one of the many member-only deals that are launching over the next few days, so if you haven't joined Prime yet, now would be a good time — plus there's a 30-day free trial when you sign up!

OnePlus 11 256GB: $799.99 $649.99 at Amazon The OnePlus 11 is perhaps the most eye-catching flagship phone on the market, but as detailed in our recent review, it's just as impressive on the inside, thanks to the addition of the ultra-efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a fluid 120Hz AMOLED display, and the best camera tech on any OnePlus phone that we've ever used. The prospect of buying the OnePlus 11 becomes even more tempting during Prime Big Deal Days, as Amazon is carving an excellent $150 off the price of the 256GB model. That's a full $30 cheaper than the phone's lowest-ever point.