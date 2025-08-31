I can't believe my eyes: Amazon's Labor Day sale slashes 18% OFF this top-rated Kindle e-reader

Hoping to jumpstart your reading goals this Labor Day weekend? Amazon's Labor Day sale has you covered with a whopping 18% off the Amazon Kindle 16GB (2024) for a limited time. This e-reader was already relatively affordable, but this new deal makes the Kindle an absolute steal.

Beyond being the best entry-level Kindle e-reader on the market, the base model comes with most of the same useful features as the standard Paperwhite, including the 300 ppi display, a max brightness of 94 nits, and a 25-percent brighter front light than the device's former generation model. It also comes with an upgraded battery that's plenty for most users, especially compared to other options you'll find for around $100.

It is worth noting that this deal is for the lockscreen ad edition of the Kindle, though buyers can spend a little more to get the configuration without these.

Amazon Kindle 16GB (latest model): $109.99 $89.99 at Amazon's Labor Day Sale Amazon's Labor Day sale continues with 18% off the price of the entry-level Kindle model, bringing its price down to just $90. If you were already in the market for an e-reader and were looking for a sub-$100 price tag, this might just be the opportunity you were waiting for. This particular deal is for the version of the e-reader with lockscreen ads, though you can spend an extra $20 to remove them. Read more ▼

✅Recommended if: you're looking for an affordable e-reader with a lightweight, easy-to-transport design; you want something that features both Bluetooth connectivity and USB-C charging; you want an e-reader with easy access to Audible for audiobooks.

❌Skip this deal if: you need something water-resistant and wouldn't mind upgrading to Amazon's premium-level Kindles; you want a Kindle with an adjustable warm light rather than the standard backlight included on the base model; you're looking for an e-reader with a larger screen than the average model.

While the 2024 edition of the entry-level Kindle included many upgrades over the 2022 Kindle, it still bears a similarly lightweight, portable build that makes it perfect for slipping into a backpack for on-the-go use. It also came with sizable upgrades to page turning speeds, contrast ratio, and a 25-percent brighter screen at maximum settings.

Amazon says you can get up to six weeks of battery life per charge with the base Kindle model, and it also comes with 16GB of onboard storage for thousands of titles at a time.