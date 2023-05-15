The best Google Pixel Tablet deals: how to preorder the upcoming device

The Google Pixel Tablet deals are on the way, and we've created this page so you know where to look as offers go live. You can already preorder the tablet ahead of its June 20 release date by heading to the Google Store, plus we expect to see more early deals launch in the coming weeks. Keep reading for a link to the official preorder, plus we'll share everything you need to know about the highly-anticipated tablet.

The best Google Pixel Tablet deals are coming

Google Pixel Tablet 128GB: $499 at Google Store
Google's first tablet in five years is finally almost here, and you can pre-order it starting now. And the best part is that the Pixel Tablet is bundled with its Charging Speaker Dock.

Google Pixel Tablet 128GB: $499 at Amazon, plus 90 days of Amazon Music Unlimited
If you'd rather go the retailer route, Amazon is also selling the Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock at the same $499 price as Google. They're also throwing in three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free.

Google Pixel Tablet 128GB: $499 at Best Buy
Best Buy has joined the preorder party by offering the Pixel Tablet alongside the Charging Speaker Dock for the same $499 price tag as the offers above. The tablet hits store shelves on June 20th.

Let's talk about specs

(Image credit: Google)

With the Pixel Tablet, you're getting an 11-inch, 120Hz display, powered by the same Tensor G2 as you'll find in pretty much every current Pixel device. This includes the likes of the newly-announced Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a, in addition to Google's current flagship lineup of smartphones.

Other features of the Pixel Tablet include 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage, in addition to being the first tablet with a built-in Chromecast. The reason this is so important is thanks to the Charging Speaker Dock, which allows you to magnetically attach the Pixel Tablet and turn the device into a more powerful Nest Hub Max.

There are three different colors to choose from, including Hazel, Porcelain, and Rose (U.S. only). But perhaps even more incredible is the fact that Google is bundling the Pixel Tablet with the Charging Speaker Dock. And thanks to the I/O 2023 announcement, you can finally pre-order the Pixel Tablet from Google's online storefront.

Who is the Pixel Tablet for?

(Image credit: Google)

Over the past few years, we've seen Google make great strides in improving the tablet experience across many of its own apps. Originally, the thought was that this was just because of the influx of foldable devices, which are essentially pocketable tablets. However, it's clear that Google had bigger fish to fry, literally and figuratively as it's now offering both the Pixel Tablet and the Pixel Fold.

The competition in the Android tablet space is largely dominated by Samsung, as this is the only company offering a true flagship option. However, this is also why Google opted for a different approach, as the Charging Speaker Dock transforms your Pixel Tablet into a hub to control all of your smart home devices.

(Image credit: Google)

Google took things even further, thanks to the built-in Chromecast, allowing you to use your phone and cast movies, videos, or music to the tablet. It's truly set to offer a completely different experience than what you'll find with other tablets on the market.

And any concerns about being performant enough can be put to rest as Google's Tensor G2 chip is at the helm. This, paired with the 8GB of RAM, should provide more than enough power to handle multitasking or even video editing, in addition to your favorite Android games.

Does Google include the Charging Speaker Dock?

(Image credit: Google)

Coming as quite a surprise, Google confirmed that it will be including the Charging Speaker Dock with every purchase of the Pixel Tablet. This removes the need to worry about paying extra for another accessory, after already paying for the tablet. Considering that the primary focus of the Pixel Tablet rests on the Speaker Dock, this makes a bunch of sense but is still a welcome surprise.

Additionally, if you find yourself wanting to have a Charging Speaker Dock in multiple rooms, you can do so. Google is offering this accessory as a standalone purchase, so you can mix and match colors with your tablet while being able to dock it in any room you want.