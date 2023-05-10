How to preorder the Google Pixel Fold: deals, release date, and more

Well, it's official: Google Pixel Fold preorders are coming, and we have everything you need to know on this page. Rumors about a foldable phone from Google have been floating around the internet for literally years, but it wasn't until this morning's Google I/O 2023 announcement event that we finally got an official look.

The innovative device is set to hit store shelves sometime soon but you can reserve your phone via the Google Store today. This page will be updated with new preorder deals as they're announced, plus we'll share some general info about the phone and answer all of your most burning questions.

How can I buy the Google Pixel Fold?

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Fold: $1,799 at Google Store (opens in new tab) When you preorder a Pixel Fold from the Google Store, you get the Pixel Watch for free! We expect it to ship sometime in the next month so keep an eye out for the shipping notification once you preorder this beauty!

Google I/O 2023 kicked off this morning with all of the theatrics you'd expect from an event like this, but the overall takeaway is that the future of the Pixel landscape is pretty bright.

Obviously, Google's first-ever foldable enters a field that's already being dominated by devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but the spec sheet indicates that the phone might be up to the task.

The Pixel Fold sports two foldable 120Hz displays with the Tensor G2 chipset and the same incredible camera software found in the Pixel 7 Pro (opens in new tab). The ultra-thin bezels give the phone a sleek look, and Google's made the claim that the Fold has the "most durable hinge on any foldable phone" to date.

Although it's a bit cheaper than its main competitor, the Pixel Fold's $1,799 price tag still won't be accessible to everyone. Fortunately, we expect more preorder deals to go live in the weeks to come, so keep checking back to see what's new.

How does the Pixel Fold compare to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4?

Without a doubt, the Google Pixel Fold's main competition is going to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, so how do the two foldable phones fare when pitted against each other? For starters, the Z Fold 4 was first released last August, which means the Pixel Fold has the advantage of learning from Samsung's mistakes. For example, as we mentioned above, Google has been saying that the Pixel Fold has the "most durable hinge" on any foldable ever made, which is a pretty bold claim.

At 10oz, the Google foldable is a bit heavier than the Z Fold 4, but this is mainly because of a boost in battery size. The Pixel Fold is set to last up to 72 hours on a single charge when you run the device in low-power mode, or 24 hours with standard use.

The Pixel Fold is claiming to be the thinnest foldable around in the markets in which its available. Not only that, but Google is including the amazing Pixel 7 Pro cameras on the Pixel Fold which means it'll undoubtedly take the best photos and video of any foldable phone you can buy today. Finally, no reason to compromise on cameras when you get a foldable phone!

Additionally, Google is going for a wider form factor on the Pixel Fold than Samsung uses on its Galaxy Fold line. While the Galaxy Fold is a tall device that looks like two phones sandwiched side-by-side, the Pixel Fold unfolds into a much friendlier aspect ratio for video and big-screen apps.

The Pixel Fold also has the same Tensor G2 processor as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. This CPU might slightly outperform the Z Fold 4's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ processor, but it's doubtful that the difference will be noticeable to most users.

With a starting price of $1,799 the Pixel Fold is a wee bit cheaper than the Z Fold 4, although you can expect Samsung to begin offering new Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals soon to keep the competition fierce. All things said and done, there's really no reason to not choose the Pixel Fold over the Z Fold 4 if you can afford it. But if you want to wait until the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes out (presumably later this year), we certainly wouldn't blame you.