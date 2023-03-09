Vivo's rumored foldable flip phone has the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in its sights

What you need to know

Vivo could introduce a clamshell foldable phone soon.

The specs of the rumored Vivo X Flip have leaked online, indicating a worthy competitor for the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The device may be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and feature a large cover screen.

Vivo may soon join Samsung, Oppo, and Motorola in the race for foldable flip phones. The BBK-owned company is rumored to be preparing a Galaxy Z Flip 4 competitor, dubbed the Vivo X Flip, and a massive leak has spilled the beans on its specs.

According to leaker Digital Chat Station (opens in new tab), the Vivo X Flip will have a big cover screen, and based on a mockup that previously surfaced on Weibo (opens in new tab), the external display may sit vertically just below the rear camera bump (via GSMArena (opens in new tab)).

Like the recent Vivo X series of flagship phones, there could be a large camera sensor on the back, complete with Zeiss branding. The cameras may comprise a 50MP Sony IMX866 main sensor and a 12MP Sony IMX663 ultra-wide shooter. If this is accurate, the Vivo X Flip will have a chance to one up Samsung's contender, which only has a 12MP dual camera, on this front.

The most contentious feature of this flip phone may be its chipset: a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 from 2022. While it is not the most recent mobile platform available, the processor can still stack up against the competition. The processor could also be paired with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Vivo's decision to use an older SoC rather than the most recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is most likely a cost-cutting measure to compete with the best foldable devices from Samsung and its sister company, Oppo. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset as well, while the Oppo Find N2 Flip has a Dimensity 9000+ inside.

As per the leak, the flip foldable device will sport a 6.8-inch internal display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, similar to the Find N2 Flip. The Vivo X Flip might outshine the competition in terms of battery capacity, with a 4,400mAh battery that will be the largest for a clamshell foldable handset. It is said to have a charging speed of 44W.

Rumor has it that Vivo will unveil the flip phone in April in China. But given Vivo's lack of presence in Northern America, don't hold your breath for a U.S. launch.