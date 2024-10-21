The best Black Friday Google Pixel 9 deals 2024 — epic discounts, free wireless, and more

Google's latest flagship has been out for several months now, and with the Black Friday sales approaching, many folks are on the hunt for the best Pixel 9 deals. Whether you want the base model Pixel 9 or the beastly Pixel 9 Pro XL, you've come to the right place: I built this guide so you know exactly where to look when the Black Friday sales go live.

There aren't too many deals available just yet, but I expect that to change dramatically in the coming weeks. If you're looking for more than just a new smartphone this holiday season, I also recommend taking a look at our guide to the best Black Friday Pixel deals, where I share more discounts on smartwatches, tablets, and more. Now enough chatter, let's get on with the deals.

Google Pixel 9 deals

The base model Google Pixel 9 starts at $799 for the 128GB version and $899 for the 256GB phone. Both configurations boast 12GB of RAM straight out of the box, plus you'll enjoy the efficiency of the new Tensor G4 chipset alongside an improved 4,700mAh battery and loads of AI-powered software features.

Mint Mobile: $400 off, plus a year of Unlimited for $15/month I might be a bit biased as a vocal fan of Mint Mobile, but this might be the best Pixel 9 deal of them all. Bundle the phone with any 12-month data plan at Mint and the carrier will give you a whopping $400 off AND your wireless service for only $15/month, regardless of the plan you choose. That's like a 50% discount on both a great new device and an entire year of T-Mobile-powered coverage.

Best Buy: $100 off with activation, trade-in credit Purchase and activate the Pixel 9 through your carrier at Best Buy and the retailer will hook you up with a $100 discount. There's also some trade-in credit up for grabs.

Verizon: $5/month for 36 months with Unlimited Ultimate plan Head to Verizon and add a line with the Unlimited Ultimate plan and you'll score a $619.99 discount on your purchase, dropping the price of the phone to $5 per month for 36 months. No trade-in required!

Amazon: $799 $752.77 when you buy unlocked If you prefer to buy your devices unlocked, grab the Google Pixel 9 from Amazon and you'll get a nice little 6% discount, no trade-in required and no strings attached!

AT&T: just $10.99 per month with qualified line Sick of all the trade-in deals? Simply add a line with a qualified unlimited plan at AT&T and the carrier will give you the Google Pixel 9 for only $10.99/month (for 36 months).

Google Pixel 9 Pro deals

For the first time ever, the Pixel 9 Pro is the same size as the base model Google Pixel 9 — but fear not, things still look quite different under the hood. The Google Pixel 9 Pro boasts the Tensor G4 chipset and 16GB of RAM, plus you get an improved 42 MP front camera system and a telephoto lens (another first for Google devices). The Google Pixel 9 Pro starts at $999 for the 128GB version, and there's also a more-expensive 1TB version if you need additional storage.

Best Buy: $100 off with activation, trade-in credit Just like the base model Pixel 9, buying the Pixel 9 Pro and activating it via your carrier at Best Buy will set you up with a $100 discount, plus you'll be eligible for additional savings if you send the retailer an old or broken device.

Verizon: $1,000 off with trade-in and Unlimited Ultimate plan Send Verizon any old or broken phone, regardless of condition, and the carrier will give you $1,000 off the Google Pixel 9 Pro when you add a line with the Unlimited Ultimate plan.

AT&T: get the Pixel 9 Pro for FREE with eligible trade-in and qualified unlimited plan Send AT&T any old or broken device, regardless of age or condition, and add a line with a qualified unlimited plan and the carrier will hook you up with enough promo credits to make the Google Pixel 9 Pro totally free.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deals

Probably the most surprising smartphone announced during Made by Google 2024, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL picks up where Google left off with the Pixel 4 XL years ago. It's essentially a bigger version of the Pixel 9 Pro, with a 6.8-inch LTPO display, 16GB of RAM, and a slightly larger battery. The XL phone starts at $1,099 for the 128GB version, or you could go up to 1TB to get more storage.

Mint Mobile: $400 off, plus a year of the Unlimited plan for $15/month Just like the base model Pixel 9, you can get a straight $400 off the Pixel 9 Pro XL AND a full year of the Unlimited plan for only $15 per month ($180 upfront) when you bundle the purchase of the phone with your wireless service.

Best Buy: $100 off with activation, trade-in credit Just like the other devices in the Pixel 9 lineup, you'll get a straight $100 discount when you activate the Pixel 9 Pro XL at Best Buy.

Verizon: $1,000 off over 36 months with trade-in and Unlimited Ultimate plan Add a line with the Unlimited Ultimate plan and Verizon will slash $1,000 off the price of the Pixel 9 Pro XL when you trade in any old or broken smartphone.