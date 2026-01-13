What you need to know

Google's January patch is here, and with it comes GPU fixes for problems Pixel 10 users have been struggling with.

The post states "general performance" fixes are here for its GPU, alongside touchscreen responsiveness fixes, battery drain, and more.

Pixel 10 owners reported lag and freezing while gaming with the Pixel 10 in October, forcing the company to commit to consistent GPU updates.

Google's starting the week off strong, as its monthly security patch is rolling out to Pixel phones with a massive fix that we've been waiting for.

Late this morning, Google posted the changelog for its January 2026 security patch on its Pixel community. The patch is rolling out for phones ranging from the Pixel 7a to the Pixel 10 series. All devices are preparing to receive the update marked as vBP4A.260105.004.E1. The main highlight of this patch is that Google is finally rolling out a fix for a series of GPU-related issues that have plagued many Pixel phones.

The post states, "General improvements for GPU performance in certain conditions" are arriving today (Jan 12).

Of course, these issues primarily concern the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and the 10 Pro Fold. Other display fixes this month include yet another AOD (always-on display) patch for "flickering under certain conditions." This was a problem that the Pixel 10 series also struggled with quite frequently in December, following that update. Additionally, editing photos in Adobe Lightroom on the Pixel 10 would sometimes produce "noisy line flashes." This has also been fixed.

Strangely, Google states it's rolling out a fix for the Pixel 10 series' touchscreen, as some reports mentioned it would randomly stop working. This should no longer be the case after you download this update, but as always, stay vigilant.

The remainder of the January 2026 patch is as follows:

Fix for noisy ringback tones experienced during Webex calls under certain conditions

Fix for issue with battery draining in certain conditions

Fix for an issue where deleting a Live Universe wallpaper could occasionally cause the Wallpaper and style app to become unusable until the device is rebooted

Working through the issues

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Pixel 10 has been struggling with its GPU since we got our hands on it, as Google has been providing subtle updates since September and October. It's no surprise that the series runs the Tensor G5 chip internally; however, Google's custom chip still falls short in the performance department, often failing users for high-end games. In October, users were reporting lag and freezing while gaming, leaving a sour taste.

Google reportedly promised to continue to improve and update the GPU in its Pixel 10 series, which we're seeing now in January.

It's also worth mentioning that a few of its January patch fixes were also mentioned in December, such as touch issues and battery drain. Display unresponsiveness and problematic touchscreen issues were reported by Pixel 10 users, which prompted the essential mid-December update. However, it seems users are still grappling with lingering issues. January's patch will slowly begin making its rounds, and hopefully, this is the end of these problems.