Get ready: we've tracked down the best Cyber Monday phone deals on the web

Black Friday has come to an end, but there are still plenty of Cyber Monday phone deals just waiting to be found. Everything seems to be on sale right now, from Samsung's best phone yet to Google's first foldable phone ever and everything in between.

From Google Pixel to Samsung and everywhere in between, many of the best Android phones that money can buy are currently seeing some stellar discounts ahead of Black Friday, such as one offer that slashes a historic 30% off the Motorola Razr Plus (2023) or this incredible $200 off Google Pixel 8 Pro deal.

The Google Pixel Fold is 50% off at AT&T if you're an unlimited plan customer, and Samsung's Cyber Monday deals have officially begun, putting their best 2023 phones at record low prices, like this $300 off Galaxy S23 Ultra deal or this $500 off Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal.

Keep reading for a comprehensive selection of our favorites, and check back later if you don't find anything today: we'll keep adding new Cyber Monday deals as we find them.

The best Black Friday phone deals are here

Editor's picks

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB: $1,199.99 $899.99 at Amazon The best phone Samsung has ever made is now at the lowest price we've ever seen! Get $300 off without any catches at either Amazon or Best Buy. No matter which retailer you pick, this is sure to be your favorite new phone. Price comparison: Best Buy - $899.99

2. Google Pixel 7a 128GB: $499 $374 at Amazon The Google Pixel 7a is $125 off with this deal, making it the best price we've ever seen on Google's best budget phone ever. We already wondered in our Google Pixel 7a review why you'd want to spend more money on another phone, and this deal only strengthens that ideal. Skip the rest. This is the best Cyber Monday phone deal you'll find! Price comparison: Best Buy - $374

4. Motorola Razr Plus (2023) 256GB: $999.99 $699.99 at Amazon Amazon is currently selling the Motorola Razr Plus for 30% off, which is the biggest price drop that the innovative foldable has ever received by a considerable margin. For $699.99, you're getting a clamshell device with an elegant, versatile construction, Snapdragon chip, and one of the best cover displays on any flip phone yet. Price comparison: Best Buy - $699.99

5. OnePlus Nord N30: $299 $149 at Best Buy OnePlus has been making amazing phones at even better prices for years, and this Nord N30 deal makes one of the year's best budget phones an even better budget-minded price. Head to Best Buy during their Cyber Monday sale and you can snag this phone for a mere $149. The only catch is that you need to activate the phone today. Price comparison: Amazon - $229 | OnePlus - $229

6. Motorola Edge Plus 512GB (2023): $799.99 $599.99 at Amazon We called the Edge Plus (2023) the "best flagship smartphone that Motorola has produced in years", and now you can get your own with a sweet $200 discount at Amazon. Price comparison: Best Buy - $599.99

7. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 128GB: $449 $324.99 at Amazon Samsung's Galaxy A line is legendary for its value, and this Black Friday deal somehow elevates the value of this phone into the stratosphere. It's hard to argue with this price given the phone's performance, camera quality, software features, and long-term update support. Price comparison: Best Buy - $324.99

8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 256GB: $1,799.99 $1,299.99 at Amazon One of the best large-screen foldable phones ever made is now at the lowest price we've ever seen! The previous record was $1,419, but this Cyber Monday deal is at an additional discount with a whopping $500 off the price! You'll want to act fast if you want one, though, as this price has been fluctuating quite a bit lately. Price comparison: Best Buy - $1,799.99 | up to $1,000 off at AT&T with trade-in

Best Samsung deals

Best Google Pixel deals

Google Pixel 8 128GB: $699 $549 at Amazon Google's latest and greatest just got its first discount and boy, oh boy is it a big one! Take $150 off instantly when you buy the Pixel 8 at Amazon or Best Buy, making this extra-smart phone feel like an extra-smart deal. Price comparison: Best Buy - $549

Google Pixel 8 128GB: $799.99 FREE with eligible trade-in and new line at Verizon You could save some serious cash on the Google Pixel 8 if you trade in an old phone and add a line with any 5G Unlimited plan. They aren't being too picky about the phones they accept, so use the trade-in tool on the Verizon website to see how much you can save. You'll also get a $200 voucher if you're switching from a competing carrier. Price comparison: $240 off over 24 months with select plans at Visible

Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB: $999 $799 at Amazon Our favorite phone of the year just got its first big discount, making this the lowest price ever on the Pixel 8 Pro. Get $200 off instantly when you buy an unlocked Pixel 8 Pro at Amazon or Best Buy. Better yet, switch to Mint Mobile and get six months of free wireless plus $170 off the Pixel 8 Pro. Price comparison: Best Buy - $799 | $799 including six months of free wireless at Mint Mobile

Google Pixel 7a 128GB: $499 $374 at Amazon Who wants to pay extra for a smartphone full of hardware and features you don't need? The Pixel 7a packs in just the right amount of processing power, an excellent display, a superb camera, and Pixel-exclusive features like Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Night Sight, now for an unbelievable $125 off, making this the lowest price yet on the Pixel 7a! Price comparison: Best Buy - $374

Best Motorola deals

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) 256GB: $399.99 $249.99 at Amazon Motorola's 2023 mid-range lineup is so much better than the old phones it used to make, and this Moto G Stylus 5G is proof of that. Great design, an included stylus, and a fast processor mean you don't need to spend a fortune to get a cool phone this year. Price comparison: Best Buy - $249.99

Motorola Edge Plus 512GB (2023): $799.99 $599.99 at Amazon The Motorola Edge Plus (2023) is one of the best phones Motorola has ever made. With a glazing-fast processor, phenomenal battery life, stunning design, and a gorgeous, eye-friendly 165Hz pOLED display, you'll be impressed with this Motorola flagship phone. Price comparison: Best Buy - $599.99

Motorola Razr (2023) 128GB: $699.99 $499.99 at Amazon Head to Amazon and pick up a Motorola Razr (not to be confused with the Razr Plus described above) and you'll instantly save $200 on your purchase. It may not be as feature-packed as its Plus-designated sibling, but the Razr (2023) is still one of the best affordable foldables around, with a 144Hz display, Snapdragon chip, and luxurious vegan leather finish. Price comparison: Best Buy - $499.99

ThinkPhone by Motorola: $699.99 As low as $399.99 at Lenovo It might scream "all business" on the outside but the ThinkPhone by Motorola is one of the best near-flagship-level phones Motorola has ever made. With an eye-friendly OLED display, fast processor, great looks, and powerful software features, this phone will have you wondering why you didn't consider a Motorola phone sooner. Make sure to sign up for Lenovo's email newsletter and get another $100 off at checkout. Price comparison: $530 — Amazon

Best OnePlus deals

OnePlus Nord N30: $299 $149 at Best Buy Who wants to spend a lot of money this year? Certainly not me, and that's what makes this OnePlus Nord N30 Cyber Monday deal so great! You can take 50% off the already low price when you activate the phone today at Best Buy. Price comparison: Amazon - $229

OnePlus 10T 256GB: $699 $489 at Amazon If you're a power user then you'll want to look no further than the OnePlus 10T. This particular model is currently 30% off and includes a mind-blowing 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, plus 125W charging, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and a great triple camera system. Price comparison: Walmart - $599

OnePlus 11: $799.99 $549.99 at Best Buy With a camera powered by Hasselblad technology and OnePlus' famous silky smooth performance, the OnePlus 11 is a fantastic deal with this $250 off Black Friday deal at Best Buy. It's got much faster charging speeds than any Samsung or Google phone, and OnePlus' OxygenOS skin is filled to the brim with features you'll love. Price comparison: Amazon - $629.99

Best Nothing Phone deals

Nothing Phone (2) 256GB: $699 $559 at Amazon One of the most unique phones of the year just got its first discount ever! Take $100 off the model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, or choose one of the other available models for up to $150 off. Plus, the display is even friendly for PWM-sensitive folks, too! Price comparison: $599 at Nothing Tech

Black Friday FAQ

When do Cyber Monday sales start?

Although we've seen plenty of Black Friday and Cyber Monday-style sales throughout the month, Cyber Monday proper is the Monday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday in the U.S. — November 27, this year.

Since the beginning of November, we've seen all kinds of electronics go on sale for incredible prices, but the very best prices have been reserved for customers shopping this weekend.

Ready to score an amazing deal? Look no further than our Black Friday/Cyber Monday phone deals guide.

Are Cyber Monday deals actually cheaper?

Definitely. As someone who's been working in the e-commerce space for almost a decade, I can confidently tell you that retailers will be dropping record-breaking discounts on some of the year's most popular tech during Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2023. It's just what they do.

And now that there are so many retailers to choose from, you'll find that most of the biggest providers of tech — like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart — will be competing for your business by trying to out-match each other's deals. That's why we'll be including Price checks in all of our deal guides so you know you're getting the best price.

Who has the best Cyber Monday phone deals?

Both Amazon and Best Buy are two of our favorite Cyber Monday retailers, but Amazon tends to have more phone deals than Best Buy. That's because Amazon tends to stock phones that you might not find at Best Buy, like the Nothing Phone (2), Honor 90, and Redmagic 8s.

But that doesn't mean you can't find great Cyber Monday phone deals elsewhere. Sites like Newegg and Walmart often stock plenty of great phone deals, and every major carrier puts on a Black Friday phone sale event each year.

Oftentimes, when you buy a new phone through a carrier like Verizon, AT&T, Cricket, or Mint Mobile, you can get a phone for free. Many times, these carriers will also offer buy one get one free sales on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, ensuring that more people in your household can take advantage of a great new phone.

Should I trade in my old phone?

When you're getting a great Cyber Monday phone deal, it definitely makes sense to trade in your old phone to get an even steeper discount. We've seen phones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra drop to as low as $899 so far this year, and if you trade in your old phone, you could very well get that new phone completely free.

But trading in your old phone won't get you the same amount everywhere. While Amazon promises up to $401 off any new phone with an eligible trade-in, companies like Samsung can offer up to $1,000 off a new phone instantly. Best Buy often offers up to $1,000 off so long as you choose the AT&T or Verizon version of the phone you want.

The best part about going through the company directly is that you can get an unlocked model of the phone instead of being stuck with the carrier variant. That means you'll be getting software updates directly from Samsung or Google instead of needing your carrier's approval first.