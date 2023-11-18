Amazon's Black Friday sale is LIVE — 20 hand-picked tech deals for Android fans

Well, it's official: Amazon's Black Friday sale kicked off a week early, and the deals on display certainly don't disappoint. Everything from smartphones to watches, tablets, and beyond, are already seeing significant price cuts through the massive retailer, and as Android Central's resident deal expert, I've decided to gather my top picks below.

I'm talking about offers like a record-breaking $300 off the Motorola Razr Plus (2023) and a never-before-seen 43% off the Google Pixel Watch. That barely scratches the surface of all the sweet offers I've seen, so keep reading to see what else is available.

The deals won't get much better than this, so why not skip the crowds and get your holiday shopping done early? Of course, Amazon is far from the only retailer offering epic discounts this time of year, so feel free to check out my other deal hubs using the links below to see what else is out there now.

Phones

1. Motorola Razr Plus 256GB: $999.99 $699.99 at Amazon The Razr Plus (2023) was one of our favorite phone releases of the year, coming complete with a super-elegant clamshell design, Snapdragon chip, and one of the cover screens in its class. Right now, you can grab one of these foldable phones for $699.99, which is the cheapest that the Razr Plus has ever been by far. Price tracker: Best Buy - $699.99

2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB: $1,199.99 $899.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may be powerful, but it's far from cheap, which is why we were happy to see this 25% discount drop the 256GB phone to just $900. That's the cheapest that the phone has ever been. Price tracker: Best Buy - $899.99

4. Google Pixel 7a 128GB: $499 $374 at Amazon If your budget for a new smartphone is $500 or less, the Google Pixel 7a is the best option by a long shot, pairing the efficiency of the Tensor G2 chipset with flagship-level camera tech and loads of software support. The 7a becomes an even more appealing prospect when you give it a historic 25% discount, courtesy of Black Friday 2023. Price tracker: Best Buy - $374 | Google Store - $374

5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 256GB: $999.99 $799.99 at Amazon It's not getting as big of a discount as the Razr Plus (see above), but the arguably-better Galaxy Z Flip 5 is currently seeing an excellent $200 discount at Amazon, no strings attached. Price tracker: Best Buy - $799.99 | Samsung - $999.99

6. OnePlus 11 128GB: $699.99 $549.99 at Amazon Boasting a design inspired by the look of a black hole, the OnePlus 11 is impressive inside and out, with a Snapdragon chip and some incredible camera tech. If you've been waiting for the right time to try a OnePlus device, now's your chance, as the flagship just scored a historic 21% discount. Price tracker: Best Buy - $549.99 | OnePlus - $549.99

Wearables

7. Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi): $349.99 $199 at Amazon The Google Pixel Watch is one of the best-looking wearables on the market, but it's just as impressive under the hood, with great battery life, Fitbit integration, and ultra-smooth performance. Grab one of these watches from Amazon today and you'll save an outstanding 43% straight away. Price tracker: Best Buy - $199 | Verizon - $329.99

8. Fitbit Charge 6: $159.95 $99.95 at Amazon The Charge 6 may be the newest wearable from Fitbit, but that doesn't save it from receiving a major 38% discount during Amazon's Black Friday event. Price tracker: Best Buy - $99.95

10. Fossil Gen 6 44mm: $299 $179 at Amazon Grab a Fossil Gen 6 from Amazon today and you'll save a whopping 40% on your purchase, sending the price of the watch crashing down to just $179. The Gen 6 boasts excellent battery life, accurate health and sleep tracking features, and super-fast charging speeds. Price tracker: Best Buy - $299 | Fossil - $179

TVs

11. Insignia 32" F20 Smart Fire TV: $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon A smart TV for under 100 bucks? Count me in. The F20 may not have fancy specs like 4K upscaling or anything like that, but it's a cheap little TV that looks good and gives you access to all your favorite streaming services straight out of the box. It also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote. Price tracker: Best Buy - $99.99

12. Amazon 55" 4-Series 4K Fire TV: $519.99 $339.99 at Amazon Currently a top seller at Amazon, the 4-Series 4K Fire TV comes with stunning 4K Ultra HD picture, HDR10 and HLG support, and Dolby Digital Plus audio. It's also getting a sweet 35% discount today, days before Black Friday officially hits.

13. Samsung 65" QN85C QLED Smart TV: $1,997.99 $1,297.99 at Amazon If you're really trying to class up your home theater this holiday season, look no further than the QN85C from Samsung. This entertainment powerhouse boasts AI-powered 4K upscaling, object-tracking sound, and a game optimizer with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, plus it's currently getting a $700 discount at Amazon. Price tracker: Samsung - $1,299.99 | Best Buy - $1,299.99

14. Sony 55" 4K X90K Smart TV: $1,299.99 $798 at Amazon One of our favorite Android TVs around, the Sony X90K delivers outstanding picture no matter what you're watching, thanks to AI-powered image processing and proprietary XR Contrast Booster technology. It's also getting a 39% discount at Amazon, dropping the price down to $798. Price tracker: Best Buy - $1,234.99

15. Toshiba 75" Class C350 Series 4K Fire TV (2023): $799.99 $499.99 at Amazon This massive 75-inch 4K TV from Toshiba boasts a high-performance 4K engine, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support, and a game optimization mode, and thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sale, it's currently seeing a whopping 38% discount. Price tracker: Best Buy - $499.99

More tech

16. Sony WH-1000XM5: $399.99 $328 at Amazon Thanks to cutting-edge active noise cancellation, deeply immersive sound quality, and up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, Sony's WH-1000XM5 reign as the best wireless headphones that money can buy — and now they're getting a sweet 18% discount at Amazon. Price tracker: Best Buy - $329

17. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon Who says you need a new TV to elevate your home theater? Grab an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and you'll get stunning picture, Dolby Atmos audio, and Wi-Fi 6 support, not to mention instant access to all of your favorite streaming services. Best of all? The streaming stick is currently selling for just $24.99, a 50% drop from its regular retail price. Price tracker: Best Buy - $44.99

18. Google Pixel Tablet 128GB: $499 $398.99 at Amazon It took long enough, but the Google Pixel Tablet is finally seeing a sweet 20% discount during Amazon's Black Friday sale. You also get the free charging speaker dock that turns the tablet into a smart display. Price tracker: Best Buy - $399

19. JBL Tune 760NC Headphones: $129.95 $64.95 at Amazon Currently selling for just $64.95 at Amazon, JBL's Tune 760NC wireless headphones come with active noise cancellation and up to 35 hours of battery life on a single charge. They aren't the most high-tech headphones on the planet, but for this price, the Tune 760NC are tough to beat. Price tracker: Best Buy - $64.95 | Walmart - $64.95