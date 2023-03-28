AC Podcast 596: Flat or curved smartphone displays?
Chatbots, TikToks, and phones rock(ing)
On this week's episode of the Android Central Podcast, Shruti Shekar, Nick Sutrich, Derrek Lee, and Andrew Myrick, discuss the launch of Google's Bard AI chatbot, a potential TikTok ban, whether Microsoft should put Bing with ChatGPT on Wear OS, debate flat or curved displays on smartphones, and more!
LINKS
- Google's Bard AI Chatbot now open to the public
- Microsoft should put Bing with ChatGPT on Wear OS, beat Google to the punch
- It's impossible to review security cameras in the age of breaches and ransomware
- Poll: Do you prefer flat or curved displays on smartphones?
- A TikTok ban isn't about privacy it's about politics
