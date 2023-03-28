AC Podcast 596: Flat or curved smartphone displays?

By Jeramy Johnson
published

Chatbots, TikToks, and phones rock(ing)

Google Bard interface
(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

On this week's episode of the Android Central Podcast, Shruti Shekar, Nick Sutrich, Derrek Lee, and Andrew Myrick, discuss the launch of Google's Bard AI chatbot, a potential TikTok ban, whether Microsoft should put Bing with ChatGPT on Wear OS, debate flat or curved displays on smartphones, and more!

Jeramy Johnson
Editor-in-chief

Jeramy is the Editor-in-Chief of Android Central. He is proud to help *Keep Austin Weird* and loves hiking in the hill country of central Texas with a breakfast taco in each hand. You can follow him on Twitter at @jeramyutgw.