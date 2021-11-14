The 2021 Formula 1 season is nearing its end with only four races left and this weekend teams and drivers will be in São Paulo, Brazil for the 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix and we have all the details on how you can watch the race on TV or online.

The first Brazilian Grand Prix was held in 1973 when Formula 1 held a world championship race at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace which is better known as Interlagos. Work began on the track all the way back in 1938 and its designers took inspiration from the Brooklands circuit in the UK, Roosevelt Raceway in the U.S. and Montlhery in France.

Just like with many other tracks built before World War II, Interlagos features banked corners and drivers begin their lap on a sort of half oval. Interlagos has a total of 15 turns, a circuit length of 2.67 miles (4.3km) and drivers will complete 71 laps before finishing the 189.5 mile (305km) race. Mercedes' Valtteri Botas currently holds the best lap record at Interlagos with a time of one minute and ten seconds which he set back in 2018.

Going into today's race, Red Bull's Max Verstappen still holds the top spot in Formula 1's driver standings with 312.5 points, 9 wins and 14 podiums. His rival and current world champion, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, is right behind him with 293.5 points, 5 wins and 13 podiums. Hamilton hasn't come in first since the Russian Grand Prix back in September and in the time since, Verstappen came in second at the Turkish Grand Prix while finishing first at both the U.S. Grand Prix and last weekend's Mexican Grand Prix. As a result, Verstappen now has a 19 point lead over Hamilton which he'll likely try to extend further at this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix.

Whether you're rooting for Verstappen, Hamiltor or just want to catch all of the action at Interlagosthis weekend, we'll show you exactly how to watch the 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix from anywhere in the world.

Brazilian Grand Prix - When and where?

The 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix will be held at the Interlagos Circuit in São Paulo, Brazil on November 14 at 11:55am ET / 8:55am PT / 5pm GMT. Racing fans in the U.S. will be able to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix on ESPN while it will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK, TSN in Canada and on Fox Sports in Australia.

Watch the Brazilian Grand Prix for free

Racing fans in Austria will be able to watch the entire F1 season for free this year as the Red Bull-owned free-to-air station ServusTV has split the broadcast rights with ORF. This means that if you live in Austria, you'll be able to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix for free on either ServusTV or ORF beginning at 9pm CEST on Sunday.

How to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix in the U. S.

If you live in the U. S. and have cable, you'll be able to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix on ESPN with coverage of the race beginning at 11:55am ET / 8:55am PT on ESPN2. If you happen to miss the race, don't worry as ESPN will show a replay on ESPN3 later on in the afternoon at 2pm ET / 12pm PT.

Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix on ESPN. Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to the network so you watch the race online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV - $64.99 per month - As well as giving you access to ESPN, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

Sling TV - $35 per month - In order to get access to ESPN, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Orange package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record 50 hours of live TV with its Cloud DVR.

Watch the Brazilian Grand Prix in Canada

Formula 1 fans in Canada will be able to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix on TSN and the network's coverage of the race will begin at 11:55am ET / 8:55am PT on TSN 4 and TSN 5. You can also stream the entire race online with the TSN app on your smartphone and other mobile devices.

If you've already cut the cord and want to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix online, you can get access to TSN for as little as $4.99 for a TSN Direct Day Pass or $19.99 for a monthly streaming subscription.

Live stream the Brazilian Grand Prix in the UK

UK viewers with a Sky Sports subscription will be able to watch this year's Brazilian Grand Prix on the network's dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel beginning at 5pm GMT. However, you can also stream the full race on your smartphone or tablet with the Sky Go app.

Don't want to sign up for a lengthy Sky Sports contract just to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix, don't worry as you can watch the race live on NOW TV with a Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.98 or a Sky Sports Two Month Pass for £25.99. NOW TV will also let you stream the race on your computer, smartphone, smart TV or other streaming devices.

How to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix in Australia

If you live in Australia and have a Foxtel cable package, you'll be able to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix on Fox Sports beginning at 3:55am AEST / 1:55am AWST early Monday morning. However, if you happen to miss the race, there will be replays later on in the day at both 1pm AEST / 11am AWST and at 5:30pm AEST / 3:30pm AWST.

Not interested in signing up for cable to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix? Don't worry as you can watch the entire event online on Kayo Sports. The service costs between $25 and $35 per month depending on the package you choose but new customers can take advantage of Kayo Sports' 14-day free trial to watch the 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix.

How to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch the Brazilian Grand Prix in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch this year's race when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc).

