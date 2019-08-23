Few things in this world can bring together lawmakers and carriers, but robocalls is one of those polarizing issues which everyone can get on board with. That's why, on August 22, twelve of the largest telephone companies in the U.S. and attorneys general from all 50 states came together to hammer out an agreement to help prevent and block robocalls. The full list of carriers involved includes:

AT&T

Sprint

T-Mobile

U.S. Cellular

Verizon

Bandwidth Inc.

CenturyLink

Charter

Comcast

Consolidated Communications

Frontier Communications

Windstream

In accordance with the new deal, the carriers have agreed to implement the SHAKEN/STIR protocol to verify the origin of the calls you receive. By using the SHAKEN/STIR technology, the carriers will be able to tell if the number calling you is being spoofed, or is actually originating from where it claims to be coming from. It will also aid in the ability to trace illegal calls to the source, making it easier to crack down on robocallers.

Along with implementing the SHAKEN/STIR technology on its networks, the companies have also agreed to help state law enforcement in confirming the identities of companies making the robocalls. Free call blocking will also be made available to customers to help prevent unwanted calls.

Unfortunately, right now, the agreement is entirely voluntary and there is no deadline for compliance. Smaller companies have also yet to sign the agreement. However, we've already seen carriers begin to implement this on their networks this year.

T-Mobile and AT&T announced a partnership for cross-network verification with SHAKEN/STIR earlier this month, while AT&T and Comcast struck a similar deal back in March of 2019.

Josh Stein, the North Carolina State Attorney General said in the press conference, "Thanks to these prevention principles, our phones will ring less often." He then added: