Last chance! Our favorite Motorola phone from 2023 just dropped to its lowest price EVER during Prime Day — here's why that's a big deal

Take my money, Motorola: Prime Day 2024 ends tonight, so if you were hoping to grab a sweet Motorola Edge Plus (2023) deal, now's your last chance. The beloved Moto phone is currently sitting with a 38% discount, which means you're getting a flagship phone for the price of a mid-ranger. Sweet!

Amazon Prime Day is full of great phone deals, and the deal for this Android phone is no different. The Motorola Edge Plus (2023) gives Bluetooth 5.3, 5G, and Android 13 out of the box but upgraded to Android 14.

Motorola Edge Plus (2023) 512GB: $799 $499.99 at Amazon What a steal! Prime Day is making it possible for you to get your hands on last year's Motorola flagship but with a 38% discount. This means the once $799.99 phone can be yours for $300 less than the original price. Suppose you grab this Prime Day Motorola Edge+ 2023 deal. In that case, you get an Android phone with specifications such as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen processor, 8GB of RAM, 256Gb of storage, a 6.7-inch display with a 2400x1080 resolution, Gorilla Glass Victus, and an IP68 rating making to dust and waterproof. I am a current and long-time Motorola user. I am very happy with this brand for various reasons, such as using a near-stock version of Android with minimal customization.

✅Recommended if: You have an older Android phone and are looking to upgrade to a great but affordable option. If you need to upgrade to a flagship phone but can't afford to pay the asking price and like using a phone that sticks with using a near-stock version of Android.

❌Skip this deal if: You recently upgraded to a flagship phone or need one with various years of software updates since the Motorola Edge+2023 only offers three years of OS updates and four years of security updates and doesn't specify when those updates will arrive.