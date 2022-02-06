Best answer: No, most people find the Wi-Fi 6 routers provided by T-Mobile and Verizon more than fast enough for their internet speeds. If more coverage is needed, a mesh system can come in handy due to 5G routers needing to be near the window for optimal coverage.

T-Mobile and Verizon include free Wi-Fi 6 routers

For the first time in years, competition in the home internet market is heating up, and there's a good chance that you've started to see ads for newly available 5G home internet in your area. The problem is that 5G networks and the devices that utilize them evolved since they were introduced, ranging from mmWave to low-band and, more recently, mid-band and C-band. So how do you know what equipment you should buy? And do you need your own router with 5G home internet?

Keep in mind that most routers have a 5GHz mode often displayed as your Wi-Fi name with "5G" at the end. This is not the same as 5G home internet.

Luckily, the leading providers of 5G home internet in the U.S. provide 5G routers for free when you sign up for the service. And this isn't a temporary offer with bill credits either. In addition, many ISPs stepped up their base routers to support Wi-Fi 6, and T-Mobile and Verizon are no different with reasonably capable Wi-Fi 6 routers bundled in with the service.