Best portable wi-fi hotspot 2025

Internet connectivity is a necessity in this day and age. Any vacation is incomplete without access to the internet. If you need one of the best portable wi-fi hotspot devices, or pocket Wi-Fi devices as they are sometimes called, then you're in the right place. These are the best mobile hotspots for your internet-on-the-go needs.
Invest in the portable wi-fi hotspot for your travel needs
Best overall
Price aside, the Nighthawk M6 Pro is the best portable wi-fi hotspot around. Equipped with 5G mmWave support, this hotspot has a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port, 6GHz Wi-Fi support, a 5,185mAh battery, and external antenna support.
Best on AT&T
Carrier-locked options like the Franklin A50 tend to be cheaper and offer a plug-and-play experience. All you have to do is choose a suitable AT&T plan to your liking. The Franklin A50 supports low and mid-band 5G with Wi-Fi 6 and has a 5,000mAh battery.
Best value
Netgear's best model is achingly expensive. The Nighthawk M1 Mobile Hotspot Router (MR1100) has a more amicable asking price, albeit with watered-down specs. Still, you get AT&T and T-Mobile support, download speeds of up to 1Gbps, and 4G LTE connectivity.
Best on Verizon
If you're a loyal Verizon customer and want something on their network, the Inseego MiFi X Pro 5G UW is a good option. You get Wi-Fi 6, a built-in gigabit Ethernet port, and full 5G UW support on Verizon — including ultra-fast mmWave 5G speeds.
Best multipurpose
This isn't just a cheap Wi-Fi 5 mobile hotspot. The TP-Link AC750 (TL-WR902AC) is a versatile wireless travel router that can also act as a Wi-Fi hotspot device in a jiffy, connecting to a WISP (Wireless Internet Service Provider) access point when needed.
Best for international use
The Huawei E5576-320 Unlocked Mobile WiFi Hotspot is a 4G LTE hotspot device that is quite affordably priced. It doesn't work in the U.S., Canada, and neighboring regions, so it's better fitted for regions like Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.
Pick the right portable wi-fi hotspot to match your needs on the go
Which portable wi-fi hotspot device is right for you depends entirely on your individual needs. Not everyone requires the fastest Wi-Fi 6 speeds with 5G mmWave support. Most of us only need portable mobile hotspot devices for streaming videos and music, light work on the go, or navigational purposes.
That being said, anyone who wants the cream of the crop should purchase the Netgear Nighthawk M6 Pro, as long as money isn't an object. It has everything a user could want from a portable Wi-Fi hotspot: lightning-fast 5G mmWave speeds, 6GHz Wi-Fi support, a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port, and a generous 5,185mAh battery that should last you 13 hours. It's the complete package, ships unlocked, and supports both Verizon and AT&T.
There are several significantly cheaper alternatives available if you're not prepared to spend that much cash on a mobile hotspot. The Franklin A50 is a really cheap option that works on AT&T. You can pay as little as $5 per month for this baby. If you want something unlocked, Netgear's more affordable Nighthawk M1 Mobile Hotspot Router (MR1100) is a solid pick that offers a great mix of specs for a low price.
