Best portable wi-fi hotspot 2025

Internet connectivity is a necessity in this day and age. Any vacation is incomplete without access to the internet. If you need one of the best portable wi-fi hotspot devices, or pocket Wi-Fi devices as they are sometimes called, then you're in the right place. These are the best mobile hotspots for your internet-on-the-go needs.

Invest in the portable wi-fi hotspot for your travel needs

Pick the right portable wi-fi hotspot to match your needs on the go

Which portable wi-fi hotspot device is right for you depends entirely on your individual needs. Not everyone requires the fastest Wi-Fi 6 speeds with 5G mmWave support. Most of us only need portable mobile hotspot devices for streaming videos and music, light work on the go, or navigational purposes.

That being said, anyone who wants the cream of the crop should purchase the Netgear Nighthawk M6 Pro, as long as money isn't an object. It has everything a user could want from a portable Wi-Fi hotspot: lightning-fast 5G mmWave speeds, 6GHz Wi-Fi support, a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port, and a generous 5,185mAh battery that should last you 13 hours. It's the complete package, ships unlocked, and supports both Verizon and AT&T.

There are several significantly cheaper alternatives available if you're not prepared to spend that much cash on a mobile hotspot. The Franklin A50 is a really cheap option that works on AT&T. You can pay as little as $5 per month for this baby. If you want something unlocked, Netgear's more affordable Nighthawk M1 Mobile Hotspot Router (MR1100) is a solid pick that offers a great mix of specs for a low price.